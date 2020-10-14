LAST CHANCE Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Samsung, Huawei, more

When it comes round to laptop discounts, this year's Amazon Prime Day deals are exceptional, with systems from makers like Asus, Microsoft, Razer, LG, Huawei and Acer made available at fantastically low price points.

Here at T3 we spend each week of the year reviewing and rating the best laptops, so we know what is quality hardware when we see it. As such, we've rounded up some of our top Amazon Prime Day laptop deal picks to showcase the sort of systems available.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 | Was: £849.99 | Now: £599.99

An Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 129GB SSD means this Chromebook from Acer has a very strong and capable hardware spec, meanwhile a 13.5 inch flexible touchscreen means this system can also transition into a large slate for tablet uses like illustration. What's best, though, is that it is currently discounted down by £250 for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505 Gaming Laptop | Was: £799.98 | Now: £629.99

This tidy gaming laptop deal from Asus delivers an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB for £169.99 less than usual. That's a straight 21% price cut and means it can be bagged during Prime Day for £629.99 instead of £799.98. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S | Was: £999 | Now: £799

The super stylish and light Samsung Galaxy S gets a fat £200 price cut for Prime Day, a fact that sees its price plunge down to only £799. This Windows 10 system currently sits securely in T3's best lightweight laptops guide, so you know its quality. You also get a choice of colourway, too, with Mercury Grey and Earthy Gold available.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) | Was: £1,548.98 | Now: £1,248.99

This is one of the very finest gaming ultrabooks on the market today, delivering a jaw-droppingly thin and light system that comes loaded with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. That's buckets of gaming power inside one of the most aesthetically stunning systems on the market today, one that is just as at home in the office as it is in the gaming room. Now £299.99 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 15 | Was: £799.99 | Now: £669.99

Loaded with a spacious 16-inch screen, powerful internal hardware, and running a full copy of Windows 10 Pro, the Huawei MateBook D 15 delivers a MacBook aesthetic and loads of class and functionality. It is currently £130 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, a fact that sees its price plunge from £799.99 to only £669.99.View Deal

