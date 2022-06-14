Why Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the best time to buy a new laptop

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) officially confirmed to be happening in July, we’re starting our preparations early to help T3 readers find the best deals and offers on the day. With so many categories and departments to shop from, this year we’re expecting to see the biggest price cuts on top tech products, like TVs, tablets and laptops.

One of our top 5 Amazon Prime Day predictions (opens in new tab) is on laptops so if you’re on the hunt for a new computing device or accessory, the Prime Day sale is your go-to destination to find a quality laptop at the cheapest price possible.

Shop all Laptops at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has some of the best laptop deals (opens in new tab) all year round and Prime Day 2022 will be no exception. Prime Day is the best sales event to shop huge bargains from leading brands, and we expect to see some huge price drops on Windows laptops, Apple products, Chromebooks and 2-in-1 devices.

To help you find the best prices on laptops in the Prime Day 2022 sale, we’ve put together this handy guide that covers our predictions for this year, buying advice and early deals.

What to expect from Prime Day Laptop Deals 2022

(Image credit: Dmitry Chernyshov / Unsplash)

As Amazon has yet to announce any finalised dates for Prime Day 2022, it’s hard to fully predict when the event will take place and when the best laptop deals will be on offer. Despite not knowing when Prime Day is happening, we can predict that Prime Day laptop deals will start on the day (previous Prime Day sales kicked off early-mid July) and there will be some early discounts available a week before the event.

Now, let’s jump into specific laptop deal predictions for Prime Day 2022. Firstly, we expect to see huge deals on 2-in-1 laptops. Earlier in 2022, the Easter, Memorial Day and Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend sales had some of the biggest laptop discounts on the best 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab). If you want a laptop that’s versatile and easy to travel with, a 2-in-1 device is a great laptop-tablet hybrid that’s great for both work and play. Popular 2-in-1 laptops include devices from Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo, so we hope to see some models from these brands in the Prime Day sale.

Similarly, the sales this year have also been stocked full of Chromebooks. The best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) have had their prices slashed both in the UK and US at leading retailers, including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. Chromebooks or ‘Google laptops’ run on Chrome OS and have an impressive battery life, range of apps and flexibility, ideal for hybrid working and students. We predict many discounts on Chromebooks this year and expect to see popular models from Acer, Google and HP.

If you’ve got a particular brand in mind, a great way to determine whether it will be included in the sale or not is by checking what was on offer last year. In the Prime Day 2021 sale, the Microsoft Surface Go was on the bestsellers list, alongside the HP Envy x360 and a selection of Asus Chromebooks. Taking this into account, we anticipate a mix of Windows laptops like HP and Dell hitting their lowest ever prices and potentially some Apple laptops might join the party. Apple is notoriously difficult to find discounts on so if you find some this Prime Day, we encourage you to take full advantage of it. We hope to see the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro involved in the sale, and it’s worth noting that if you buy an Apple product, you can get free months subscriptions like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Other brands to keep an eye out for are Acer, Asus and Huawei. Both Acer and Asus have a wide range of laptop models available, including 2-in-1 and Chromebook devices. This year, we’ve been seeing some big discounts on the Huawei MateBook series so we’re sure there will be even bigger price cuts on Prime Day.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals you can find today to give you a taste of what’s to come on Prime Day.

Early Prime Day Laptop Deals

Before we dive into some early laptop deals from Amazon, remember that you’ll need a Prime account (opens in new tab) to shop the Prime Day 2022 sale. If you’re a new Prime subscriber, you can shop the Prime Day sale on a free trial and take full advantage of all the deals and benefits that Prime have to offer.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £249.99, now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 36% off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 in this early Prime Day deal. This 14-inch Chromebook laptop is the perfect device to tackle day-to-day computer tasks and watch your favourite shows with its powerful dual 2W speakers. In our Lenovo IdeaPad 3 review (opens in new tab), we were most impressed with its keyboard, robust build and portability, and it’s a great all-round laptop at an affordable price.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook CX1100: was £229.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Chromebook offering (already ticking one of our prediction boxes) is the Asus Chromebook CX1100. Powered by Chrome OS, this 11.6-inch laptop is quick, has a long lasting battery life and has a nice and simple design.

(opens in new tab) 2020 Apple MacBook Air: was £999, now £919.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While 8% off might seem a little small, it’s very rare to find Apple discounts so this price cut on the Apple MacBook Air is worth a cheeky look. Powered by the Apple M1 Chip, the MacBook Air is speedy, beautifully designed and has a FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID for maximum security.

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI MateBook D 15: was £699.99, now £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 on the Huawei MateBook D 15 at Amazon. This 15.6-inch Ultrabook laptop is incredibly smart and can connect you to your MateBook, tablet and phone with Huawei Share. It can also read your fingerprint to log you in instantly and runs on an MD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor which is said to improve performance by up to 123%.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3502: was £349, now £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dell Inspiron 3502 is part of the Inspiron 15 3000 series which is more responsive and quieter than other Dell devices. It runs on an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor and uses ExpressCharge Battery to take you from 0-80% within an hour. This laptop purchase also includes a 1 year Microsoft 365 subscription.

Why is Prime Day the best time to buy a new laptop?

We’ve all been hit by the cost of living crisis which has made buying ‘non-essential’ items almost impossible. Prime Day promises some of the biggest price drops and discounts on a wide range of products, so it’s the best time to shop for new items, especially big tech purchases like laptops.

In the past, when something was so heavily discounted, we immediately assumed that there was something wrong with it or it wasn’t good quality. However, the Prime Day sale proves that this is completely false as it offers the cheapest prices on popular laptops and big-name brands. As we mentioned earlier, Apple is always hard to get discounts on but Amazon is one of the few retailers which slashes its prices on Apple products, including AirPods, iPads and MacBooks.

If you’re really trying to pinch the pennies but desperately need a new laptop, we suggest taking a look at the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab). The Amazon Warehouse is home to pre-owned, refurbished and open-box devices which have been professionally inspected, cleaned and renewed to like-new condition. You can find loads of computers and computing accessories at the Amazon Warehouse at already cheaper prices than the original retail cost but Prime Day is bound to have extra discounts on refurbished laptops for you to take advantage of.