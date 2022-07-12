Best Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: what to shop this year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for cheap Kindle and book deals this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022? Then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best Kindle and e-reader deals you can find in the Prime Day sale.

As Prime Day is an Amazon-run event, Amazon’s line of products will most likely have the biggest discounts over the next 48 hours. We saw plenty of discounts on Echo speakers and Fire tablets in the early Prime Day deals, but Kindles are in high demand this year too and went on sale for up to 50% off on 11th July 2022.

Following Amazon turning off access to the Kindle store on older Kindles (opens in new tab), the Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity to buy yourself a new one. There are five Kindle models you can find: Kindle, Kindle Oasis, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Kindle Kids Edition. All of these are involved in the Prime Day sale this year, including huge price drops on the e-reader itself and cheap offers on its accessories.

In addition to its line of Kindles, Amazon is also a go-to destination for physical books, e-books and audiobooks. Whether you’re looking for a new hardback or fancy giving Audible a go, the Prime Day sale is set to have low prices on thousands of books, audiobooks and magazines.

To shop the Prime Day sale, click the link above or keep reading to find the best Kindle deals you can buy this year. P.S. If you’re on the lookout for a tablet, check out these Prime Day Tablet deals (opens in new tab) for more.

Prime Day Kindle deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Kindle: was £79.99, now £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 (44%) on the OG Kindle this Prime Day. Available in black or white, the Kindle has access to millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks, plus you can translate words, highlight paragraphs and look up words without leaving your page.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its cheapest ever price at Amazon for Prime Day. Arguably the most popular Kindle, the Paperwhite has a wide 6.8-inch display and is purpose-built for reading, with up to 10 weeks battery life and quicker page turns.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis: was £229.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The high-end version of the popular e-reader, the Kindle Oasis is now 30% off, taking it down to its lowest ever price. Alongside its reading capabilities, the Oasis is also waterproof and works with Audible.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was £139.99, now £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For children who love to read, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now available for just £89.99. It comes in multiple kid-friendly case covers, over a thousand book titles and a 2-year guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Kids: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Kindle Kids device for half price this Prime Day. This e-reader is perfect for strengthen their reading skills with access to tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder. Comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Unlimited: Free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

If you’re a Prime member and new Kindle Unlimited user, you can get Kindle Unlimited for free for 3 months. Perfect for book lovers, this subscription service gives you access to millions of titles, audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. This deal saves you £23.97 over the 3 months you have it for free, before you pay £7.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Audible: Free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

From now until the 13th July, you can sign up for an Audible subscription and get the first 3 months for free. Each month, you receive one credit which can be used to download a new book. Audible has access to audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals, plus exclusive member-only deals every month.

What to expect from Prime Day Kindle deals 2022

Based on last year’s Prime Day sale, we expected to see deals on all generations of the Kindle, from the popular Paperwhite to the kids-friendly Kids Edition. On 11th July 2022, multiple versions of the Kindle went on sale for up to half price! If you’re unsure what Kindle is right for you, check out our guide to the best Kindle (opens in new tab).

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindles you can find and has tons of innovative features including anti-glare, waterproofing and tons of storage. In our opinion, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market and it's dropped from its original price of £139.99 to £99.99.

While the standard Kindle is the most basic option you can find, it does exactly what you need it to and doesn’t distract you with too many features. It’s the best budget e-reader you can find at just £79.99 but now, it's fallen to £44.99.

One of the best early Prime Day deals from this year has been on Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab). Kindle Unlimited is a book subscription service that gives users access to millions of books, magazine subscriptions and audiobooks. While Prime Reading comes with your Prime membership, Kindle Unlimited is an additional service that you’ll have to sign up to separately to give you more access to more books. Until the 13th July, Prime members can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Prime members can also get 3 months of Audible for free and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. See Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) for all the details.

Of course, you won’t get much use out of a Kindle without any books on it! The Kindle Store (which is accessible via the Kindle app or your Kindle device) lets you buy and keep thousands of books, audiobooks and magazines. The Kindle Store runs Daily Deals (opens in new tab) so you can find cheap prices on new books every day. Select titles go for as low as 99p so we recommend you treat yourself to some of these when you buy a new Kindle. It’s also worth looking to see if there are any deals on book series. On Black Friday, many book stores (including Amazon) were selling book collections for cheap prices so keep an eye out for that this Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day?