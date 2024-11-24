MacBook Air M3 suddenly drops to its lowest price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Double-digit discounts are now available on Apple's lightweight laptop powerhouse

Finding a double digit discount on Apple products is a rare find, so this latest discount on the MacBook Air 13-inch is one to take notice of. This is the current 2024 model and features Apple's M3 chip (though I suspect M4 versions of the Air will appear next year).

The MacBook Air has always been an appealing alternative to the MacBook Pro and the now defunct MacBook, as it is both powerful and lightweight. Much thinner and lighter than the MBP, and aside from a fractionally smaller screen and less ports, you're not really losing much.

Amazon has the base level 13-inch MacBook Air discounted to $844, down from its full list price of $1099 (which it still sells for on Apple's website). This model features a decent 16GB memory and a small but workable 256GB SSD storage.

If you want more storage, you can opt for the 512GB model, which is discounted to $1049 from $1299. Or go all in with the 24GB memory / 512GB storage model, discounted to $1249 from $1499.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (16GB / 256GB)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (16GB / 256GB): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon

Save 23% on the MacBook Air 13-inch model with M3 chip, 16GB memory and 256GB storage. Or opt for more storage and memory for equally discounted prices.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (16GB / 512GB)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (16GB / 512GB): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon

Save 19% on the upgraded MacBook Air 13-inch model with 16GB memory and 512GB storage. This is a great option if you like to keep your files stored on your device, rather than on the cloud.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (24GB / 512GB)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (24GB / 512GB): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Amazon

Save 17% on the higher spec M3 MacBook Air 13-inch model with 24GB memory and 512GB storage. Ideal if you really need to multi-task.

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

