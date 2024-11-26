The ultimate addition to your PS5 gets a huge Black Friday deal

Sony's PlayStation VR2 is a superb bit of hardware – a VR headset that should blow away basically anyone who hasn't tried some cutting-edge VR in a few years. Still, its launch price was a brutal bit of decision-making from Sony, with a price tag north of £500/$500 making it hard to justify.

Black Friday is here to remedy that at last, though, with a huge discount on PS VR2 that makes it way, way easier to recommend. Best of all, it's live both in the UK and the US, so you can find a great price in your region regardless of which you're in.

First up, here's the deal in the UK, where you'll find the headset for just £339 at Currys and a fair few other retailers. It's flitting in and out of stock, so do check our buying widget at the bottom of this story for more options if you need them.

PlayStation VR 2: was £569 now £339 at Currys This price cut is the difference between PS VR2 being an indulgent extra and an essential buy for someone who really wants to experience everything the PS5 has to offer.

If you're in the US, meanwhile, you can go straight to the source and order the headset in a bundle with Horizon: Call of the Mountain from PlayStation Direct, which has it in stock and shipping quickly.

PlayStation VR 2: was $599.99 now $349.99 at PlayStation Direct US As always at the moment, the exchange rate means that US customers actually get an even better deal on PS VR2. If you want to play some amazing VR games, there aren't many better options.

This is such a big discount that it really reframes the entire value proposition of PlayStation VR2, to be honest. We gave the headset a four-star verdict when it launched back in early 2023, but its price was by far the biggest factor in that score.

Its specs and build quality, after all, are incredibly impressive, and when you're actually wearing it playing a game you'll wonder why everyone isn't a huge VR gaming convert at this point. The answer remains the price of entry, so this Black Friday deal is the perfect chance for more people to add it to their collection.

There's a reason that it sits as the best VR headset for gaming in our list of the best VR headsets overall – this really is one of the best VR headsets ever made, and it deserves a wider audience of players. Hopefully, this deal will help that to happen.