Outdoor & Garden deals to expect in the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022

As the official Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) is only two weeks away, we’re getting excited and prepared for the 2-day sales event. The early deals were released last week and we’ve been seeing huge discounts on a range of products, including air fryers, laptops, earbuds, tablets and Amazon subscriptions.

T3 have been reporting on Prime Day for several years so we’d like to think we’re experts at finding the best Prime Day deals. We’ve been putting together our predictions for the 2022 sale and since Prime Day takes place in July, we’re expecting to see lots of offers on outdoor and gardening products.

As the Prime Day sale kicks off in July, we imagine many people will be searching for gardening equipment and essentials for the summer months. Due to this demand, we think there will be lots of lightning deals on garden and outdoors including garden décor, outdoor lighting and dining, plants, wildlife care, patio sets and hot tubs.

From patio furniture to lawnmowers, BBQs to fire pits, Amazon has everything you could possibly need for your garden. We can already see early discounts on gardening tools like lawnmowers, strimmers and drills, so we expect to see more of this in the official sale.

To help you find the best deals this Prime Day, here are our gardening predictions, including early deals you can shop now and what brands to look out for this year.

What to expect from Prime Day Garden deals 2022

The early deals were released last week and we’ve already started to see plenty of garden and outdoor discounts on a range of top products and brands. We hope to see some discounts on models from our best cordless lawn mower (opens in new tab), the best barbecue (opens in new tab) and the best garden tools (opens in new tab) guides so make sure to check these out before you shop the sale.

Our first prediction is on barbecues and outdoor dining. Barbecues are garden essentials during the summertime so if you need a new one, we expect to see huge discounts on well-known brands, hopefully with £200-£300 cut off the original price. We’d like to see a mix of gas and charcoal powered options as well as smokers, grills and accessories like skewers and tongs. Outdoor pizza ovens have also been having a moment recently with price cuts on the popular brand, Ooni. We hope to see Ooni and other brands in the Prime Day sale, including must-haves to power them like wood pellets and gas cylinders. Other outdoor dining equipment we hope to see are camping cookware including the best camping stoves (opens in new tab).

Our next prediction is on gardening equipment to keep your garden clean, tidy and trimmed to perfection. Lawnmowers are bound to be included in the sale and we’ve already seen discounts on popular models from Bosch in the early deals. Other DIY and garden maintenance tools we expect to see are trimmers, secateurs, shears and drills. No matter the size or style of your garden, we expect to see discounted garden furniture in the Prime Day sale. In the early deals, we’ve seen tons of offers on garden umbrellas, patio sets, hammocks and décor like sculptures and statues.

The Prime Day sale is always popular for items that people need to stock up on, like dishwasher tablets and soap powder. For the garden, we predict there to be lots of price cuts on garden essentials like weed killer, bulbs and seeds, bird food and water sprayers. Brands we hope to see in the Prime Day sale are Bosch, Kärcher, Hyundai, Gtech, Weber, Sunnydays, Gardena, Miracle-Gro and Keter.

Early Prime Day Garden deals

Before we get into the early garden deals, it’s worth mentioning that gardening and outdoor products are often given extra discounts with Amazon coupons and vouchers (opens in new tab). Amazon coupons are one of the best Prime members benefits (opens in new tab) with new Amazon coupons added to the site everyday. Prime members can regularly find discounts on garden products which you can add to the checkout for extra money off.

(opens in new tab) Bosch Lawnmower UniversalRotak 550: was £229.99, now £156.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 32% off the Bosch UniversalRotak 550 lawn mower in this early Prime Day deal. This lawn mower easily tackles different grass lengths and a wide range of gardening and trimming tasks. It’s easy to store and comfortable to manoeuvre around the garden with ergonomic and collapsible handles.

(opens in new tab) Kärcher K2 Power Control Home High-Pressure Washer: was £124.99, now £100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kärcher K2 Power Control High-Pressure Washer removes dirt and grime from garden furniture, tools, patios and bikes. It’s easily adjustable so you can find the right power and pressure for optimum cleaning results. This Kärcher pressure washer is also compatible with the Kärcher Home & Garden app.

(opens in new tab) Expandable Garden Hose: was £35.99, now £24.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Water your lawn and fill up paddling pools with 32% off this Expandable Garden Hose. It quickly expands up to 50 feet so it can reach the full length of your garden and further. This garden hose is also lightweight, durable, rustproof and leakproof, and is suited to all garden lengths and types.

(opens in new tab) George Foreman Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ: was £129.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 46% off the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ at Amazon. This charcoal BBQ has a wide cooking area so you can cook multiple foods at the same time. It comes with wheels so you can easily pack it away and move it around wherever you want it to go.

(opens in new tab) VonHaus Parasol: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Complete your garden furniture setup with £10 off the VonHaus Parasol. This stylish garden umbrella uses a tilt mechanism to give a versatile amount of shade, coverage and protection. It’s extremely strong, durable and comes in cream, grey or orange, depending on the style of your garden or outdoor area.

When is Amazon Prime Day?