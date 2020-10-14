Amazon Prime Day DJI gimbal deal: SAVE up to £188 with these amazing DJI deal

The best Prime Day deals on Day 2 started to come in, like this DJI Osmo gimbal deal that can save you no less than £188 pounds. What is a gimbal? It's an image stabilising device that can turn everyday smartphone and camera videos into professional looking features. And now you can do all this for much less.

• Save up to 44% on selected DJI products, including gimbals and action cams, at Amazon

The DJI models included in the sale are the DJI Osmo Prime Combo, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Prime Combo and the DJI Ronin-SC Pro Combo. There are a couple of action camera deals too, just so you know. FYI, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

DJI Osmo Pocket Prime Combo | On sale for £239 | Was £188 | You save £427 at Amazon

The Osmo Pocket Version 2 is DJI's most compact 3-axis gimbal stabilizer that literally fits in your pocket, although you might want to detach it from the phone before you try to shove it in your pocket. It also has an integrated camera and can shoot 4K / 60fps videos at 100 Mbps, slow motion videos at 1080p. turn boring photos and videos into pieces of art with the ActiveTrack, Motionlapse and Panorama 3x3 features. Now £188 off!View Deal

DJI Ronin-SC – Pro Combo | On sale for £289 | Was £415 | You save £126 at Amazon

The magnesium and aluminium structure of the DJI Ronin-SC weighs only 1.1 kg yet it offers stable shots even in the most lively actions. The sport mode increases the sensitivity of each axis without affecting stabilization, according to DJI and we tend to believe this statement. Thanks to the ActiveTrack feature, moving objects are always in focus and sharp. Save £126 today!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals: top deals on Fitbit, Garmin, running watches, Nike shoes and home gym equipment

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK