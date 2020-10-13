Best Prime Day Kindle deal: 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for free

Amazon Prime Day deals are already being dropped ahead of the big day, offering products and services with big discounts. Case in point: Kindle Unlimited – which does pretty much what the name suggests, offering unlimited books – is free for two months.

Kindle books can cost as little as £0.99 but there's a lot that come in quite a bit more expensive, especially if you're a ferocious reader. Amazon has seen an opportunity to bundle loads of books, from big and small authors, in one single subscription and it's a fantastic deal even when it costs money.

According to Amazon, over one million books are part of the bundle alongside magazines (like Empire and Grazia) and more. Any compatible book will be available on your Kindle, whether it's the hardware product or the smartphone and tablet app. It's a really good way to read and discover new books without accidentally buying ones you don't like.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Two months free | Available from Amazon

Almost any Kindle book or magazine you could wish for, all in one single monthly bundle. The best way to read and discover new books without forking out for each one individually. Make sure you grab the offer while you can.View Deal

So, if you're looking to spend more time reading, especially as we head into the winter period, Kindle Unlimited is an absolutely fantastic way to do so. Especially when you're getting three months completely free.