Amazon Prime Day comes early as Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 gets discounted

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the very best Android tablets on the market today. Which is why when we saw this brand new Amazon Prime Day-style discount over at Amazon we got excited.

That's because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is currently reduced by £77 over at Amazon, which translates as a straight 11 per cent discount. And, what's even better is that the discount is applied to the LTE version of the tablet, too, meaning you can get a mobile connection on it as well as a Wi-Fi one.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review we called this slate "a really good Android tablet", before praising how "fast, smooth, and well-made" it was. We also said it has a "great OLED screen for movies" and that it offers "good S Pen integration and accuracy". Simply put, we recommended the Tab S6.

And that's why we think this is a good deal – it delivers that quality Android tablet for less money. The full details of this deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE | Was: £689 | Now: £612 | Saving: £77

The well-rated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE gets a £77 price cut over at Amazon, a fact that sees its price fall from £689 to £612. The Tab S6 delivers a 10.5-inch OLED screen, 128GB of storage space, and an included S Pen digital stylus. A 14-hour battery life means the slate can run and run, making it ideal for professional and creative usage while on the move.View Deal

Samsung also offers a more casual-use version of the the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This tablet maintains the 10.5-inch screen size, which is great for browsing and watching TV shows and movies, but doesn't quite offer the same advanced overall hardware package. To see Amazon's best price on this tablet check out the deal below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi | £329 at Amazon

Another great Android tablet from Samsung that rings in at nearly half the cost of the regular Tab S6 LTE, the Tab S6 Lite offers a more casual slate experience. This tablet is best used for browsing the internet, streaming videos, playing mobile games and undertaking light computing tasks like checking emails.View Deal

To see even more great tablets be sure to check out T3's best tablets guide, as well as our best tablets for kids guide, too. If you're more of an Apple fan then you'll want to check out our best iPad deals feature as well.

To see how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE compares to the flagship Samsung tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, be sure to check out the best deals on it below.