Amazon Prime Day comes early as Kindle eReaders see their prices slashed

We don't often see Amazon Kindle eReaders seriously discounted outside of Amazon Prime Day and the Black Friday sales, which is why these sizeable discounts on three of the most popular models are so welcome.

Right now the latest edition of the Amazon Kindle, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon Kindle Kids Edition are all cheaper than normal thanks to a flash sale taking place at the retailer and, what's even better, is that each deal also comes with free delivery.

For those struggling to keep children entertained and educated during the lockdown, the fact that the all-new Kids Edition tablet, which can be bagged in Blue, Pink, Rainbow Birds and Space Station colourways, is discounted is especially welcome.

And, well, the quality and reliability of the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite is now very well documented — they are among the very finest eReaders on the market today and perfect for those who like the idea of always having a large yet super compact library at their disposal.

The full details of the Amazon Kindle deals can be viewed below:

Amazon Kindle | Was £69.99 | Now £49.99 | Available at Amazon

The original Amazon Kindle continues to dominate the market by offering a really strong all-round eReader for an affordable price point. And that price point has just crashed down by £20, meaning the all-new Kindle can be bagged for just £49.99. Free delivery is included with the deal.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition | Was £99.99 | Now £74.99 | Available at Amazon

The all-new Amazon Kindle Kids edition is a child's best friend when it comes round to reading, and thanks to its 2-year worry-free guarantee (if the child breaks it Amazon just replaces it), it is also a parent's ideal edutainment solution. The natty colourways are also just super. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | Was £119.99 | Now £99.99 | Available at Amazon

Rounding off the discounts, the Kindle Paperwhite delivers everything that makes the stock Kindle great, and then adds in a few more advanced features. Waterproofing is now delivered, as well as much more storage and a higher resolution screen. Now reduced by £20 over at Amazon. Delivery is fast and free.View Deal

For even more great Amazon Kindle prices, including the cheapest offers on the range-topping Amazon Kindle Oasis, be sure to check out the deals charts below. In addition, if you like the idea of an eReader but think you would like the added functionality that a tablet can bring, then be sure to also check out T3's best tablets guide, which is stuffed full of super slates.