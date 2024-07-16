Amazon Prime Day arrives with a bang with these brilliant Shokz running headphone deals

As Amazon Prime Day kicks off, it's the perfect moment for runners, cyclists, swimmers, and fitness enthusiasts to snag a set of Shokz headphones, a brand renowned for its innovative open-ear technology.

This Prime Day, Shokz is offering impressive discounts of up to 32% on its top-tier models. Highlights include significant savings on the popular OpenRun Pro and OpenRun, with 22% off the OpenFit and OpenSwim and a 20% discount on the OpenMove.

Shokz headphones are designed to deliver premium sound quality without obstructing the ear canal, allowing users to remain acutely aware of their surroundings—a crucial feature for outdoor activities.

Don't miss these incredible deals, all available on Amazon's dedicated Shokz sale page. Check out the detailed pricing breakdown below for more information on these brilliant running headphones offers.

Shokz OpenRun: was £129.95, now £89 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones feature PremiumPitch 2.0+, a long-lasting battery, and ultralight design for all-day comfort, ensuring high-quality sound while keeping you aware during any workout.

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was £159.95, now £109 at Amazon

Want something more premium? The OpenRun Pro offer premium bone conduction technology, open-ear design for comfort, enhanced bass, 10-hour battery life, and quick-charge, perfect for intense endurance workouts.

Shokz OpenFit: was £179, now £139 at Amazon

A different design that works equally as well for running and exercise, the OpenFit provide all-day comfort with ultra-lightweight, open-ear design and DirectPitch technology, delivering clear audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings, featuring a flexible ear hook for stability.

Shokz OpenSwim: was £139, now £109 at Amazon

Shokz OpenSwim headphones offer IP68 waterproof design, 8-hour battery life, and 4GB storage for 1,200 songs. With PremiumPitch 2.0, enjoy superior underwater sound quality and minimal sound leakage. Get your MP3s ready, people!