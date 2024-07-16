Amazon Prime Day arrives with a bang with these brilliant Shokz running headphone deals

Runners' favourite headphones brand has some excellent offers this Amazon Prime Day

Shokz OpenFit worn by young attractive men with deal overlay
(Image credit: Shokz)
Matt Kollat
By
published

As Amazon Prime Day kicks off, it's the perfect moment for runners, cyclists, swimmers, and fitness enthusiasts to snag a set of Shokz headphones, a brand renowned for its innovative open-ear technology.

This Prime Day, Shokz is offering impressive discounts of up to 32% on its top-tier models. Highlights include significant savings on the popular OpenRun Pro and OpenRun, with 22% off the OpenFit and OpenSwim and a 20% discount on the OpenMove.

Shokz headphones are designed to deliver premium sound quality without obstructing the ear canal, allowing users to remain acutely aware of their surroundings—a crucial feature for outdoor activities.

Don't miss these incredible deals, all available on Amazon's dedicated Shokz sale page. Check out the detailed pricing breakdown below for more information on these brilliant running headphones offers.

Shokz OpenRun: was £129.95, now £89 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun: was £129.95, now £89 at Amazon
Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones feature PremiumPitch 2.0+, a long-lasting battery, and ultralight design for all-day comfort, ensuring high-quality sound while keeping you aware during any workout.

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Pro: was £159.95, now £109 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was £159.95, now £109 at Amazon
Want something more premium? The OpenRun Pro offer premium bone conduction technology, open-ear design for comfort, enhanced bass, 10-hour battery life, and quick-charge, perfect for intense endurance workouts.

View Deal
Shokz OpenFit: was £179, now £139 at Amazon

Shokz OpenFit: was £179, now £139 at Amazon
A different design that works equally as well for running and exercise, the OpenFit provide all-day comfort with ultra-lightweight, open-ear design and DirectPitch technology, delivering clear audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings, featuring a flexible ear hook for stability.

View Deal
Shokz OpenSwim: was £139, now £109 at Amazon

Shokz OpenSwim: was £139, now £109 at Amazon
Shokz OpenSwim headphones offer IP68 waterproof design, 8-hour battery life, and 4GB storage for 1,200 songs. With PremiumPitch 2.0, enjoy superior underwater sound quality and minimal sound leakage. Get your MP3s ready, people!

View Deal
Shokz OpenMove: was £79.95, now £64 at Amazon

Shokz OpenMove: was £79.95, now £64 at Amazon
Shokz's most affordable model is dirt cheap on Prime Day. The OpenMove headphones offer versatile, pain-free listening with open-ear design, 6-hour battery life, IP55 sweatproof protection, and Bluetooth 5.1 for a stable connection.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸