Amazon Prime Day 2021 beauty and grooming deals: this is what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us – it's happening on June 21st and 22nd – and we'll bring you all the best Prime Day deals when they arrive. But before the day, you might be wondering what kind of deals are likely to happen and whether it's worth waiting for them.

Well, luckily for you we've been tracking Prime Day deals for years and years. Our minds just look like stock market tickers at this point. So we've got a good idea of what kind of offers you're likely to see during the event.

Makeup, beauty, and grooming products always receive the discount treatment from Amazon on big shopping days, and this year looks likely to follow suit.

With summer in full swing, there's never been a better time to invest in a few beautification products. Whether it's the best IPL machine, one of the best hairdryers, a powerful new best electric shaver or a set of the best hair clippers, we have all the gadgets you could ever need to shave, style or blow dry yourself beautiful...

In the past Amazon's discounts haven't been limited to grooming tech, we've also seen big discounts on makeup, beauty products and fragrances. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

So here's a breakdown of the biggest things we're expecting, starting with the biggest and most popular brands.

Electric Toothbrush Prime Day deals in 2021

As we've mentioned in our best electric toothbrush buying guide and our best electric toothbrush deals page, you should never, ever, pay full price for an electric toothbrush. That's like paying full price for a sofa at DFS.

Luckily, most toothbrushes from Panasonic and Oral-B are on sale most of the time. They do tend to get extra big discounts around Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday though.

Which models can we expect to see reduced? Well, taking a look at Amazon's current deal page as a guide, we can already see the Oral-B Genius X is priced at £99.99, down from an RRP of £339.99. That's a monster £240 (71%) saving and a great indication of things to come.

Amazon is currently also discounting electric toothbrush heads. For example, a pack of six Oral-B Precision heads is now £15.99, down from an RRP of £23.99. We think it's easy to forget Prime Day is a great opportunity to stock up on essentials such as toothbrush heads, as well as saving on bigger ticket items.

IPL Prime Day deals in 2021

Just like electric toothbrushes above, IPL machines are also, mostly, always on sale. The best IPL machines, such as the Philips Lumea Prestige and Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 are often discounted on big shopping holidays.

We keep an eye on the best Philips Lumea deals, as well as the Braun deals, and there are already some great deals on these devices before Prime Day. The 5-star awarded Philips Lumea Prestige has an RRP of £450, but can currently be found on Amazon for £359, saving you £91 (20%).

Likewise, the equally well-reviewed Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 has an RRP of £599.99, but is currently on Amazon for £269.95, saving you a massive £330.04 (55%).

Shaver and Trimmer Prime Day deals in 2021

Shavers, beard trimmers, body groomers, hair clippers, any method of removing hair from a body, basically, is a sure bet for a Prime Day discount. We've already seen some early discounts in this area.

Philips is holding a male shaving aand grooming sale. In it, you can get the Philips Shaver Series 3000 for £54.99, down from £120, saving you £65.01 (54%), or, if you need to shave your body rather than your face, the Philips Series 3000 Showerproof Body Groomer is £24.99, down from £33, saving you £8.01 (24%),

Finally, if you still haven't had a chance to get to the barbers, then you can try the Philips DIY Easy Reach 180 Degree Hair Clipper, which is £39.99, down from £70, saving you £30.01 (43%).

Now, of course, we're expecting Braun and Panasonic to get in on this sweet deal action as well. So keep your eyes peeled for similar discounts from those brands in the coming days.

Makeup, Fragrance and Beauty Prime Day deals in 2021

Okay, as we mentioned at the start, it's not get technology that gets discounted, we think you'll also be able to find discounts on makeup, fragrances and beauty products.

In the past we've seen the biggest makeup brands discounted, from Maybelline, L'Oreal and Rimmel to Elemis and Elizabeth Arden. So whether you're looking for a luxe moisturiser or more foundation, the Amazon Prime Day sale should have you covered.

The biggest perfume brands also get big discounts on Prime Day. We've seen discounts on Calvin Klein, Ghost, Jimmy Choo and Montblanc before, with some fragrances listed under £10!