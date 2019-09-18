Best Philips Lumea deals: big savings on the Philips IPL hair removal device

Are you fed up of shaving or waxing? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair. You should never buy one at RRP, however, because just like electric toothbrushes and mattresses, they're always on sale.

Whether it’s getting your legs ready for a couple of weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free.

While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required to keep hair growth at bay.

IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair.

The Philips Lumea IPL machines should be used every two weeks for three to four treatments until the skin is smooth and hair-free. After those initial treatments, and the hair is gone, you simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back.

Do note that because of the way IPL works (it targets dark hair), it's not effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Nor is it suitable for dark skin.

With different attachments for the body, face and bikini, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area you're treating.

Philips offers several machines, below are the best prices we've found for each model:

Philips Lumea Prestige

The Philips Lumea Prestige is the brand's most powerful IPL hair removal device. It offers easy, pain-free at-home IPL, with a number of smart features which make it stand out from the rest.

For a start, it is the only Philips IPL machine that can be used wirelessly, as well as wired. This is useful if you want to IPL in front of a mirror on in a chair, but don't have a plug socket nearby.

The Prestige comes with three intelligent attachments which fit and adapt to deliver a tailored treatment program for each specific body part. There's an attachment for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. The filter automatically adjusts the light treatment for gentle but effective use on sensitive skin. There's also an underarm and bikini filter, which is designed to treat stronger, thicker hair, as well as a body filter, which has a curved, contour-following design for fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach.

Finally, it's the only Philips IPL machine with the SmartSkin sensor. This scans your skin type and automatically selects one of the five light energy settings.

These are the best Philips Lumea Prestige prices:

Philips Lumea Advanced

The Philips Lumea Advanced is another excellent IPL machine from Philips. It features a skin tone sensor and three attachments for the body, bikini area, and face.

The Advanced requires you to select the correct settings when you're IPL-ing, which is one disadvantage compared to the Prestige. However, this is not difficult, and the skin tone sensor will make it clear which setting you should be using.

The Advanced also can't be used wirelessly.

You can find the best Philips Lumea Advanced prices below:

Philips Lumea Essential

The Philips Lumea Essential is the most compact IPL device from Philips. It features a corded design, and is intended to be used on the body and face. It features a skin tone sensor and five skin tone settings (which must be selected manually).

You can find the best Philips Lumea Essential prices below: