Amazon launches luggage sale with huge deals on summer travel accessories

Just in time for the summer holidays, Amazon has launched its Luggage and Travel Accessories sale . From 26th July - 8th August 2023, shoppers and holiday go-ers can get up to 35% off suitcases, carry-on bags and other travelling must-haves.

Shop the full Amazon Luggage sale

Whether you’re jetting off on a family vacation or travelling on a work trip, it’s important to have the best suitcase or the best carry-on luggage on hand. From protecting your valuables to being able to easily access your passport and documents, having the right bag at your disposal makes travelling much easier and stress-free.

In the Amazon Luggage sale, you can find deals from the likes of Samsonite, Antler and American Tourister, all of which have been featured in our travel guides. To help you narrow down your search, I’ve found the best deals in the Amazon Luggage sale, including cabin bags, hand luggage and underseat packs.

Samsonite Citybeat Spinner Suitcase: was £149 , now £101.30 at Amazon

Get 32% off the Samsonite Citybeat Spinner Suitcase in the Amazon Luggage sale. Measuring 40 x 20 x 55cm, this soft hand luggage bag is incredibly lightweight yet sturdy, and it’s complete with attractive metal detailing. The cheapest deal on this suitcase is on the Petrol Blue colour.

American Tourister Sunside Spinner Expandable Suitcase: was £125.57 , now £105 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a medium-sized suitcase, the American Tourister Sunside Spinner is a great choice… and it’s now just £105. This suitcase expands to offer maxim storage and has cross ribbons in the top and bottom compartments for better organisation. For added security, the Sunside Spinner has a three digit recessed TSA lock on the outside to keep your belongings safe and secure.

Antler Clifton Suitcase: was £240 , now £168 at Amazon

The Antler Clifton Suitcase is 30% off in the Amazon Luggage sale. Available in Azure and Poppy colours, this large hard shell suitcase has a 132-litre capacity and is super lightweight. The bag has four wheels, a TSA lock and a comfortable twist grip handle.

Roll Road India Green Big Suitcase: was £99.25 , now £84.30 at Amazon

Now under £85, the Roll Road Big Suitcase weighs 4.7kg and measures 55 x 80 x 29cm, which can be expanded up to 5cm for more capacity. The outside is light and durable, and the inside has zippered compartments and fixing straps to keep everything secure while in transit.

Movom Riga Blue Cabin Suitcase: was £75.60 , now £63.30 at Amazon

The Movom Riga Cabin Suitcase is a great choice if you’re looking for hand luggage or a carry-on suitcase. The compartments are organised with zippered pockets, the four multidirectional spinner wheels run smoothly over floors and the bag has a side combination padlock for security.

Amazon Basics Underseat Travel Luggage: was £56.55 , now £47.95 at Amazon

Now under £50, the Amazon Basics Underseat Travel Luggage fits easily under plane and train seats, so it’s ideal if someone’s taken up the overhead locker space! In a black quilted material, this travel bag has a spacious main compartment, easy access front pocket, side pockets, wash bag insert and a mesh interior pocket.

Marvel Avengers Black Cabin Suitcase: was £99.25 , now £63 at Amazon

Something for the kids, the Marvel Avengers Black Cabin Suitcase is now 37% off and has plenty of compartment space for all their clothes and toys. The front of the bag features the Avengers characters from the cartoon, and while it’s fun to look at, it’ll also help them locate their luggage more easily!