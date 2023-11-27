Amazon Echo Show 10 drops to its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday deals are officially live, with huge discounts on TVs, smart speakers, air fryers, and much more. I’ve been searching far and wide for the best prices on smart home gadgets, and I’ve just found the best Cyber Monday deal on the Amazon Echo Show 10.

Holding the top spot in T3’s best smart speaker guide, the Amazon Echo Show 10 has dropped to its lowest ever price in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale.

View the Amazon Echo Show 10 deal

Originally priced at $249.99, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is now $159.99, saving shoppers $90 on this premium smart speaker and display. This 36% discount is the best I’ve seen on smart displays this sales season, and as this is the lowest price the Amazon Echo Show 10 has ever been, now is the time to get your hands on this smart home device.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is the most comprehensive Alexa smart speaker and display you can buy. It has a large 10.1-inch screen that rotates and moves with you so you can always see what it’s displaying. Perfect for video calls, recipes and movies, the Amazon Echo Show 10 has wonderfully clear directional audio and has access to multiple apps for endless entertainment, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Netflix and Prime Video. See our 5-star Amazon Echo Show 10 review to find out why it won a T3 Award!

To view the Amazon Echo Show 10 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen): was $249.99 , now $159.99 at Amazon

Save $90 on the Amazon Echo Show 10 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This clever smart speaker and display is incredibly advanced with its impressive motion controls and Alexa voice commands. Its wide screen displays everything you could possibly want to see and it has a 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion so you’re always in frame. Available in black or white.

While the Amazon Echo Show 10 is often looked at as a smart speaker, it’s the smart home features that really sets it apart from its competitors. It can act as your smart home hub for easier control and customisation for all your gadgets around the house.

With the Amazon Echo Show 10, you can set up the Alexa app, other Echo devices, and compatible Zigbee and Matter devices so all your smart tech is in one place. From there, you can use the Amazon Echo Show 10 to view your security camera’s live feed, turn off your smart lights, adjust your smart thermostat and much more.