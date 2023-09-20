New Amazon devices to launch today, here's how to follow online

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon will host its annual product announcement event today, which traditionally yields a whole bunch of new devices and services that will be coming out prior to the holiday season.

The Amazon Devices event won't be available to view online, but we'll be bringing you all the news throughout so you can keep up-to-date on any new Kindles (we got the Kindle Scribe last year), Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Ring doorbells and cameras, and anything else the company is set to unveil.

Oh, and don't forget the usual, innovative oddity or two – remember Astro the robot?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Here then is our guide on what time the announcements will start to appear and what we expect.

When will the Amazon Devices event start?

Amazon is hosting its annual launch event in Arlington, Virginia from 11am ET. You will see announcements start to appear shortly after it begins.

Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 08:00 PT

08:00 PT US East Coast: 11:00 ET

11:00 ET UK: 16:00 BST

16:00 BST Central Europe: 17:00 CEST

17:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 20:30 IST

20:30 IST China (Beijing): 23:00 CST

23:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 00:00 JST (21 September)

00:00 JST (21 September) South Korea (Seoul): 00:00 KST (21 September)

00:00 KST (21 September) Australia (Sydney): 01:00 AEST (21 September)

Can I watch the Amazon Devices event live online?

Sadly, unlike other big brands, Amazon doesn't broadcast many of its launch events live online. T3 is in attendance though, while our newsroom is poised to let you know all about the major announcements as they happen.

Just make sure you keep your eyes peeled on T3.com and we'll bring you all the hottest news.

What to expect

Perhaps surprisingly, there have been relatively few leaks and rumours about the new Amazon products to be announced today.

The only devices we're pretty sure of are a couple of new Fire TV Sticks.

A listing was spotted on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, which regulates the wireless capabilities of all technologies released in the country. It listed two devices, so it's almost certain they will be part of the Amazon Devices event.

We've also seen that the powerful Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max has recently been delisted on Amazon's own website, so it's likely that one of the streamers will be a replacement.

Other than that, we can make a measured guess that we'll get a couple of new Kindle eBook readers too – for largely the same reason. Kindles have been discounted in the US recently, suggesting that a refresh is on its way.

We'd also be surprised if we didn't see some new devices in the Amazon-owned Ring lineup of security cameras and doorbells – there usually is. And, although we don't expect any major Echo announcements, there may be an upgrade or two along the way – to add Matter support, perhaps.

Join us later to find out more.