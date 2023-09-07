When are we getting new Amazon Fire TV Sticks?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is set to unveil new versions of its best-selling device, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and it couldn't come too soon.

The last refresh to the successful range was in October 2021, with the addition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, so it's about time the company upgraded some of the other models to play the best streaming services with increased performance.

That's seemingly the plan, with two new Fire TV Stick variants spotted in an FCC filing online.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is a US agency that has to approve the wireless communications tech inside devices before they can be sold in the country. A listing on its website, therefore, generally means that a product is close to release.

Amazon has two devices listed, under the model numbers of M3N6RA and K3R6AT. They were spotted by Janko Roettgers who posted a diagram on social media network Mastodon (via AFTVnews).

There's not a lot of detail to garner from the listings, sadly, and they are merely described as "digital media receivers" by Amazon, but from the diagram itself, it's clear that they are Fire TV Sticks.

(Image credit: FCC)

When will we get new Amazon Fire TV Sticks?

Although we don't have extensive confirmed details and specifications, we do have a good idea of when Amazon plans to unveil the two new Fire TV Sticks (and other devices).

That's because it is to host its annual Amazon Devices launch event on 20 September 2023. That means it is likely to announce several new Echo devices too in a press gathering at its HQ in Arlington.

Sadly, Amazon doesn't tend to stream the event online, so you might not be able to watch it yourself, but we'll bring you everything you need to know as soon as it happens on stage.

We're not entirely sure what upgrades could be planned for the Stick range – after all, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is superfast, supersleek and supports all important video and audio standards. We guess we'll have to wait to see.