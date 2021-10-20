Amazon 4K TV deal: Save 31% on this 65-inch Hisense TV and beat the Black Friday rush

If you’re looking for an affordable, feature-rich TV, Hisense currently have their exclusive A6G range on sale right now. The Hisense 65-inch Smart TV has received a whopping price cut from £799 to £549 on Amazon – other screen sizes are also on offer.

These Hisense deals are going to be popular, so take advantage of this today before the Black Friday deals in November.

So you’re probably wondering what makes the Hisense 65-inch A6G a great choice to upgrade your viewing experience. Well, it’s just that – the A6G is a whole new experience for audiences, due to its sound, design and integrations. It’s one of the best TVs under £1000 , and at smaller sizes is one of the best TVs under £500.

The 4K UHD screen delivers crisp levels of detail and great picture quality, thanks to support for Dolby Vision HDR, which gives it rich and deep contrast. The DTS Virtual X audio is delivered by digital optical and analogue outputs, plus full range dynamic drivers sharing a total power of 16W.

As a smart TV, the 65A6G has easy and intuitive software, plus built-in access to a range of apps and streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Freeview Play. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in too and you can also add Alexa to the mix.

Besides the specifics of the 65A6G, the design is sleek and a great asset to add to your home. We've tried the A6G TVs, and they're incredibly strong for the price – and that was before the big discounts. If you want a premium-looking TV with a really big-screen, this is a killer deal for a quality television.