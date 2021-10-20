Amazon 4K TV deal: Save 31% on this 65-inch Hisense TV and beat the Black Friday rush

If you’re looking for an affordable, feature-rich TV, Hisense currently have their exclusive A6G range on sale right now. The Hisense 65-inch Smart TV has received a whopping price cut from £799 to £549 on Amazon – other screen sizes are also on offer.
These Hisense deals are going to be popular, so take advantage of this today before the Black Friday deals in November.
- HISENSE 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | Was: £429 | Now: £329 | Saving: £100
- HISENSE 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | Was: £499 | Now: £399 | Saving: £100
- HISENSE 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | Was: £599 | Now: £429 | Saving: £170
- HISENSE 58-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | Was: £549 | Now: £449 | Saving: £100
- HISENSE 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | Was: £799 | Now: £549 | Saving: £200
So you’re probably wondering what makes the Hisense 65-inch A6G a great choice to upgrade your viewing experience. Well, it’s just that – the A6G is a whole new experience for audiences, due to its sound, design and integrations. It’s one of the best TVs under £1000, and at smaller sizes is one of the best TVs under £500.
The 4K UHD screen delivers crisp levels of detail and great picture quality, thanks to support for Dolby Vision HDR, which gives it rich and deep contrast. The DTS Virtual X audio is delivered by digital optical and analogue outputs, plus full range dynamic drivers sharing a total power of 16W.
As a smart TV, the 65A6G has easy and intuitive software, plus built-in access to a range of apps and streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Freeview Play. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in too and you can also add Alexa to the mix.
Besides the specifics of the 65A6G, the design is sleek and a great asset to add to your home. We've tried the A6G TVs, and they're incredibly strong for the price – and that was before the big discounts. If you want a premium-looking TV with a really big-screen, this is a killer deal for a quality television.
The Hisense 65A6G 4K UHD Smart TV is full of smart features, clear audio and picture quality for a high quality viewing experience. Choose from 43”, 50”, 55”, 58” and 65” sizes, all of which have great discounts at Amazon right now.