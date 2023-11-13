Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon at its lowest price for Black Friday but stock is running out fast

As any Lego enthusiast will tell you, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series is one of the most desirable sets around. However, considering it is usually £734.99, it's usually out of reach for many.

However, there are some amazing deals around for Black Friday that might tempt you to part with your savings, as you can get 20% off the set right now – a sum gives you almost £150 off.

You will need to be quick though. After John Lewis posted its deal on the Millennium Falcon earlier this week, stock has flown off the shelves. You now cannot purchase it online from the retailer, only in its physical stores.

But, one that has come to the rescue for those who missed out is Argos. It currently has the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set in stock and priced at £588

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set: was £734.99 , now £588 at Argos

An awesome set for any adult builder, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is a behemoth that includes two crews of minifigs – representing the original trilogy and last few films.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

This is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).

Other early Black Friday deals