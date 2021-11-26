All of the best Black Friday deals on T3 five-star rated tech

Today is the big day! The Black Friday sales have arrived, but that also means the clock is ticking on this year's best deals and they won't be around for much longer.

Don’t waste time looking at anything that isn’t worth it. The last thing you want is to splash out on some discounted new tech, just for it to arrive and then not work quite as you expected.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or planning Christmas gifts, this comprehensive guide will show you the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals on top-performing products tried and tested by us here at T3.

From the best smartphones and the best tablets to the best smart speakers and the best gaming mice - you’re sure to find some huge discounts on just about everything and anything you have on your shopping list.

Best deals on 5-star rated smart home tech

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was £119.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (save £40) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was £119.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (save £40)

This is a seriously hot deal, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) has never been cheaper. This smart display has a compact 8-inch screen that serves up extra information in the form of handy graphics or bright, legible text. Perfect for a living room side table or kitchen worktop!

In the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) review, we said 'without a doubt, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021) is one of the best smart displays out there right now'.

Google Nest Hub Max: was £219, now £159 at Currys (save £60) Google Nest Hub Max: was £219, now £159 at Currys (save £60)

The Google Nest Hub Max is £60 cheaper right now. Featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with an ambient light sensor, this impressive piece of kit will give you all of the benefits of a smart display and then some. You can make video calls through it, check on your home when you're away and it'll act as a digital photo frame too.

If you're a Google fan then this is the best smart display the tech giant offers, you can find out more about what makes it so good in the Google Nest Hub Max review.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £129.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (save £45) Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £129.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (save £45)

This Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit has just been reduced by 40% to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Philips Hue is the best smart lighting system you can buy. In this pack, you get two bulbs, a Hue button and the Hue Bridge to get it up and running.

In the Philips Hue review, we described it as the 'most comprehensive smart light range out there, covering bulbs, lamps, and strip lighting to suit almost every need.'

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £20) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £20)

With 40% off today at Amazon, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has hit its lowest ever price for Black Friday. This media streaming stick will turn any screen into a smart TV as long as it has an HDMI port. Stream shows from all of your favourite services in UHD 4K - as long as the content supports it.

This is the best media streaming stick you can by, read more about it in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug (KP115): was £17.99, now £9.99 at Currys (save £8) TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug (KP115): was £17.99, now £9.99 at Currys (save £8)

Make any device smart using the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug (KP115) - this handy piece of kit has been discounted by 44% for Black Friday. You'll be able to control your wired devices remotely using your voice or your phone. And you'll be able to see how much energy they're using too.

Not only did we give this a five-star rating in the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug (KP115) review, but it also won Best Smart Energy Product at the T3 Awards.

Neos SmartCam: was £29.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £5) Neos SmartCam: was £29.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £5)

What was already a cheap security camera is now even cheaper at Amazon. Save 17% on the Neos SmartCam. While it is quite basic, this indoor security camera is reliable with decent image quality and you also get free 14-day storage. It could be worth buying a few of these today.

If you're on a budget, the Neos SmartCam is a fantastic security camera to use indoors. Find out why we loved it so much in the Neos SmartCam review.

Best deals on 5-star rated headphones

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £89.95 at Amazon (save £30) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £89.95 at Amazon (save £30)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are now less than £90 at Amazon. They're T3's favourite budget wireless earbuds because they sound phenomenal. You'll also get 36 hours of battery life in total thanks to the charging case. A seriously good Black Friday deal!

Winners of the Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021, you won't find better earbuds at this price. Read more in the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250, now £199 at Amazon (save £51) Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250, now £199 at Amazon (save £51)

With £51 off, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are at their lowest price yet. They're the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now because they sound excellent, they have really effective noise-cancelling and there are plenty of extra features.

Here at T3, we thought these were the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Find out why in the Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350, now £249 at Amazon (save £101) Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350, now £249 at Amazon (save £101)

You can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones for 29% less than usual - that's a massive saving of £101. These comfortable cans will block the world out so all you can hear is your music. And with 30 hours of battery life, you can listen for hours on end.

It doesn't get better than this, these won Best Noise Cancelling Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021. Read all about them in the Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £249, now £179 at Currys (save £70) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £249, now £179 at Currys (save £70)

Save £70 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, they've never been cheaper. They combine great sound quality, comfort and excellent noise cancellation. You'll get 6 hours of use from a single charge and an extra 18 hours provided by the case.

In the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said that 'they fit well and sound great' - what more could you want?

Best deals on 5-star rated Bluetooth speakers

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): was £200, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £41) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): was £200, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £41)

Get 20% off the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) portable Bluetooth speaker. With the volume turned up, you'll get about 18 hours of music. It's small enough to fit in your bag and it's water-resistant so will survive a few splashes of rain.

In the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) review, we thought this was a 'stunning-sounding speaker with an equally stunning design.'

Best deals on 5-star rated smartphones

OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM 128GB: was £379, now £279 at Amazon (save £100) OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM 128GB: was £379, now £279 at Amazon (save £100)

With 26% off its original price, the OnePlus Nord is the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon right now. This phone is incredible value for money with a large 6.44-inch AMOLED display and an excellent everyday camera system.

If you're looking for a new phone and you're on a tight budget, this is a great option. Find out more about it in the OnePlus Nord review.

OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829, now £629 at Amazon (save £200) OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829, now £629 at Amazon (save £200)

You can pick up the OnePlus 9 Pro for the cheapest it has ever been right now. This T3 5-star rated phone has a huge 6.7inch screen and a seriously sophisticated camera system. It's powerful, slick and beautiful - the best OnePlus phone there is.

This is OnePlus' all-singing all-dancing phone for 2021 - in the OnePlus 9 Pro review, we thought it 'offers the best camera system of any OnePlus phone ever made.'

Oppo Find X2 Pro: was £999, now £579 at Amazon (save £420) Oppo Find X2 Pro: was £999, now £579 at Amazon (save £420)

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has had a huge 42% price drop for Black Friday. Oppo's flagship phone for 2020 is the cheapest it has ever been. You get 5G support, a triple camera system and a 6.7-inch screen.

While this phone has been pushed out of the limelight by a newer model, it's still worth considering in 2021. Find out why in the Oppo Find X2 review.

Best deals on 5-star rated tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was £799, now £679 at Very (save £120) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was £799, now £679 at Very (save £120)

Save £120 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. This sleek tablet has a 12.4" Ultra HD touchscreen and comes with 128GB of storage which you can expand using an SD card. It'll give you up to 15 hours of battery and plenty of power, too.

Because this is one of the most powerful and fully-featured Android tablets ever, we had a lot of good things to say in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ review.

Best deals on 5-star rated gaming peripherals

Roccat Kone Pro Air: was £119.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £60) Roccat Kone Pro Air: was £119.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £60)

The Roccat Kone Pro Air is half price today at Amazon. This wireless gaming mouse is a top-performer with 19K DPI, 50G acceleration, smooth skates and tactile Titan Optical switches. It's lightweight and good-looking too.

In the Roccat Kone Pro Air review, we were impressed by how good-looking this mouse is, and it was seriously fast to use as well.

Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £40) Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series is 29% cheaper on Amazon today - that's the cheapest it has ever been. With a T3 five-star rating, this is one of the best tenkeyless gaming keyboards you can buy. It's compact, performs well and the per-key RGBs look great too.

The per-key RGB lighting, tournament Switch, detachable USB cable were all reasons why we loved this keyboard in the Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series review.

Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £40) Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £40)

Get 57% off the Razer DeathAdder V2, it's the best gaming mouse for most people. It has a 20,000 DPI resolution sensor, optical switches, 8 programmable buttons, 5 onboard memory profiles and a flexible braided cable.

This gaming mouse is one of our favourites. In the Razer DeathAdder V2 review, we went as far as to say that it's 'simply the best mouse you can buy at this price.'

LucidSound LS50X: was £239.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £80) LucidSound LS50X: was £239.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £80)

Save 33% on the LucidSound LS50X. This dual wireless headset is made with Xbox gamers in mind. It'll let you use your Bluetooth devices while you play on Xbox so you can listen to your own music while you game. It's super easy to set up, and it's comfortable too.

This is by far the best gaming headset for Xbox gamers, be that Xbox Series X, S or Xbox One. Read the LucidSound LS50X review to find out what made it so good.

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (save £40) Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro has been discounted by 27% today, saving you £40. It's compact with colourful RGB to brighten up your rig and it can be synchronised with your other Roccat kit. The Titan Optical Switches are responsive and give you a satisfying click as well.

This stunning piece of kit is out to impress, and as you can tell from our Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro review, it definitely succeeded at impressing T3.

Asus ROG Delta S: was £189, now £159 at Currys (save £30) Asus ROG Delta S: was £189, now £159 at Currys (save £30)

Save £30 on this gaming headset, it's compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices thanks to the USB connectivity. You'll get virtual surround sound and a noise-cancelling microphone to help you level up your gameplay.

In the Asus ROG Delta S review, we said that this is a 'super-sounding gaming headset that offers some impressive specs and a few cool customisation options.'