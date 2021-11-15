All of T3's five-star rated mattresses just got a major Black Friday price cut

It's not quite the big day yet, but the Black Friday mattress deals are starting to drop already. In a delightful coincidence, the three brands that have unleashed their Black Friday sales already are also the brands behind our only three five star-rated mattresses. Which means right now you can pick up any one of three near-perfect mattresses for the cheapest price ever.

These are amongst the very best Black Friday deals of the year. Don't miss them. Not sure exactly what you want? Consult our best mattress UK or best memory foam mattress rankings first.

Brook + Wilde Elite mattress: double was £1,199, now £659.47 at Brook + Wilde (save £540) Brook + Wilde Elite mattress: double was £1,199, now £659.47 at Brook + Wilde (save £540)

45% off – lowest price ever! It's a less well known name, but luxury British sleep brand Brook + Wilde makes some truly excellent mattresses. The Elite includes 8 layers, which combine to deliver supreme comfort, and the USP is that you can pick from a Soft, Medium or Firm feel). Enter code BF45 to claim the discount, or head to our 5* Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review to find out more.

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: double was £1,419, now £780.45 at Simba Sleep (save £638.55) Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: double was £1,419, now £780.45 at Simba Sleep (save £638.55)

45% off – lowest price ever! The Simba Hybrid Pro won the T3 Award 2021 in the mattress category, and with good reason. This mattress has seven layers, and has been carefully engineered to deliver ultimate balance of support, comfort and cooling. Check out our 5* Simba Hybrid Pro review for more info.

Emma Premium mattress: double was £999, now £549.45 at Emma Sleep (save £450) Emma Premium mattress: double was £999, now £549.45 at Emma Sleep (save £450)

45% off – lowest price ever! The Emma Premium is a new addition to the Emma lineup, and it's an outstanding mattress. It uses the soothing memory foam found in the brand's bestselling original, but adds a layer of tall springs for extra support and temperature regulation. It scored full marks in our Emma Premium mattress review.

All three mattresses have dropped to their lowest price ever, and all three are 45% off, across all sizes. The Simba is the priciest of the selection. This one has a sumptuously soft top layer, with a firmer layer beneath it to deliver support and keep you correctly aligned. We praised its excellent temperature regulation and good movement isolation. This one lacks a removable cover, though.

The Brook + Wilde Elite is the mid-priced option in these deals. This British brand has slightly longer delivery times than the others (although it's currently guaranteed before Christmas!) but the mattresses are ultra-luxurious. This one has eight layers, including springs in different sizes, memory foam, and a removable cover.

The cheapest of the three is the Emma Premium. New in 2021, this higher-end option from the super-popular sleep brand includes a layer of tall, bouncy springs to help promote airflow through the mattress and deliver excellent support for your back. We found it dreamily comfortable, but it can trap heat slightly, so pick one of the other two options if you tend to overheat at night.

