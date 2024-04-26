I tried a sound healing relaxation class — here's my honest review

As a wellness writer and reviewer, I'm constantly on the look out for the next relaxation trend. Whether that's a neuromodulation wearable or a sleep-inducing session, there are so many techniques and products that claim to benefit our health and wellbeing.

Last week, I was lucky enough to be invited to Calcot and Spa, a luxurious hotel and spa nestled within the Cotswolds. The hotel recently revealed its brand new Grain Store, a gym and fitness sanctuary that provides the ultimate location for serenity and wellbeing. Not only has the facility introduced a state-of-the-art gym, spin shed, holistic studio and exercise studio, but there's also a brand new timetable of wellness and fitness classes. After a blissful night's sleep and an early morning yoga class, it was my turn to try one of the recently introduced sessions...

Until the other day, I'd never tried a sound healing class before. I've always heard great things, especially about how tranquil they can be, but the opportunity had never risen. Keep reading to hear about my experience, and whether you can be tempted to try it out for yourself.

What is a sound healing class?

Sound healing is an ancient healing modality that has its origins all around the globe. It's a wellbeing practice that's considered as a form of therapy, providing a tranquil and serene state of mind.

It also goes by many names, some of which include sound medicine, sound meditation, sound journeys, sound baths, sound bath meditation and sound therapy.

How does it work?

Sound healing classes are all about using different sounds to enter a deep state of tranquility. Instructors can use anything from crystal singing bowls to tuning forks, creating different tones and energies to bring on relaxation.

I specifically experienced a class led by Amy Glanville, a qualified nutritional therapist and sound healer. Her company, Rise Rooted Wellbeing, specifically offers gong sound therapy which is known for its healing vibrations. The vibration of the gong is said to move from the physical body to the energy body through the chakras, releasing stagnant energy and igniting a healing power.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amy delivering one of her gong sound baths (Image credit: Rise Rooted Wellbeing)

What was my experience like?

Upon entering the yoga studio at Calcot & Spa's Grain Store, I instantly felt calm. Due to the upcoming T3 Awards 2024, it's been a busy few weeks, so the entire experience couldn't have come at a better time. We entered the studio and came across Amy's setup, featuring a mixture of gongs, Tibetan singing bowls and chimes.

Once we all found a mat, Amy started by spreading some essential oils around the room. We then laid down, closed our eyes, and got comfortable.

Amy started at the front of the room, using the gong to fill the room with soft vibrations. From my understanding, these vibrations access the theta brainwaves which are considered to be the 'gateway to the subconscious'. It's this space that allows the body to release tension and stagnant energy on both a physical and emotional level.

It's difficult to explain what the first few minutes were like, especially as I hadn't experienced anything like it before. I could almost feel the sound across my body, as if my limbs were absorbing each vibration. A sleepy feeling then came over me, followed by a sudden stillness. I've obviously heard relaxing instruments before, but there was something about experiencing them in dead silence that was all-encompassing. From this point onwards, I was drifting in and out of consciousness, letting the gong's vibrations take over.

I instantly found it easy to let go, but I know others in the room struggled. In today's day and age, it can be so tricky ignoring all the background thoughts and fully switch off. I'm usually awful for checking my emails throughout the night or worrying about upcoming meetings at weekends, so it shocked me how effortless I found it.

Amy soon began walking around the room, gently playing the sounds above our heads. This only intensified the vibrations across my body, and I felt them in my neck and spine more than anywhere else. The class was around an hour long, but it didn't feel like it in the slightest. In fact, time didn't feel relevant, and it certainly wasn't at the forefront of my mind.

I’ve heard about some people having other-worldy experiences from sound healing classes, with some describing that they've relived childhood thoughts and memories. I didn't experience anything like that, but I was consumed by a deep state of relaxation that was unlike anything I'd felt before. I'll certainly be trying sound healing again, and if you lead a busy life, I'd recommend you do too.

Amy runs sound healing classes across locations in Saltford, Bath and Bristol. She runs 1-1 gong therapy and private group bookings alongside group gong baths. You can see Amy's upcoming events on the Rise Rooted website or find her contact details to enquire further.

If you're interested in more of my wellness experiences, check out what happened when I took collagen everyday for two months.