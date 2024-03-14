Parasym's new relaxation device has the same benefits as taking an ice bath

QUICK SUMMARY Parasym, a well-known neurotechnology brand, has developed a wearable medical device called Nurosym. It sends targeted electrical signals to the brain via the vagus nerve, subsequently modulating the nervous system. The device is available in a variety of countries for £599 (€699) and can be purchased from the official website.

Amidst our hectic schedules and busy routines, we as humans are constantly looking for that small piece of relief. Whether it's a glass of wine or taking a relaxing bath, those moments are vital for unwinding at the end of a long day. However, as the wellness industry expands, so does the opportunity to try new relaxation methods.

From a handheld coaching device to the best smart rings, we've been exploring a variety of wellness devices recently. One example comes from Parasym, a neurotechnology brand that's developed a wearable medical device called Nurosym. It uses neuromodulation to send targeted electrical signals to the brain via the vagus nerve, subsequently modulating the nervous system.

New research has revealed that neuromodulation, a type of bioelectric medicine, can provide a wide range of health benefits through the regulation of the nervous system. The Nurosym allows users to access this kind of treatment from the comfort of their own homes, and is known to provide effective results.

(Image credit: Nurosym)

The Nurosym device works by amplifying the nervous system's 'rest and digest' parasympathetic response - an automatic reaction that happens in your body when you feel safe and calm. Helping to alleviate stress, anxiety and fatigue, the Nurosym can increase this response by an impressive 50% within just five minutes, proving to be a breakthrough in stress relief methods.

Nurosym has been compared to the effect of taking an ice bath, as the parasympathetic effect of cold water is modest, less predictable and requires repeated exposure over time due to the broader physiological response. Cold water exposure also has an initial increase in sympathetic ‘fight or flight’ activity, which is the opposite of the parasympathetic ‘rest and digest’ response.

When it comes to wearing the Nurosym, users should position the earpiece on their left tragus, with the cable going over and behind the ear to keep the electrodes in place. Once turned on, users have reported a light tingling sensation in their ear, followed by a pleasant feeling as the neuromodulation begins. This is a signal that the current is flowing and that your parasympathetic nervous system is activated.

Parasym recommends using the Nurosym for 30-60 mins a day, preferably in the morning or split between morning after waking up and evening before sleep.

The Nurosym device is available in a variety of countries for £599 (€699) and can be purchased from the official website. It currently looks like it's not available in the US, but this could change in the future.