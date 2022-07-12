I write about mattress deals for a living, and these are the best ones to shop in the Prime Day sales

Prime Day is not always the best time to shop for a new mattress. Only a handful of the best mattress brands sell through Amazon, so you're mostly dealing with price drops on unknown products that might be awesome, but might just as easily be awful. Of the brands that do sell though Amazon, most price-match of their own site. Not this year though! 2022's best Prime Day deals include some major price drops from Emma and Simba, for the first time in a while a few are much cheaper via Amazon than on the brands' own sites.
I monitor mattress prices all year round, so I know a good deal when I see one (not always straightforward when offers are so frequent). Scroll down for the deals worth taking advantage of this year. There are also some decent Prime Day price drops from the likes of Silentnight and Dormeo (opens in new tab)that might be worth checking out.
You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab). For some alternatives, check out our cheap mattress deal roundup for the best prices on a range of brands.
Simba Hybrid deal | 45% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This brand's original and still a favourite, the Simba Hybrid features five layers, including foams and springs, all designed to delivers a comfortable, supportive and temperature-regulated night's sleep, according to our four-star Simba Hybrid Original review (opens in new tab). There's only 40% off if you buy this mattress direct from Simba now (opens in new tab).
Simba Hybrid Luxe deal | 45% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sitting at the very priciest, most luxurious end of Simba's range is the outstanding Hybrid Luxe. This mega-mattress has 10 layers of springs and foams, giving you all the comfort and support you could dream of. Head to our Simba Hybrid Luxe review (opens in new tab) to find out more. Amazon has the best prices right now, with 45% off (there's 40% off when you go direct to Simba (opens in new tab)).
Emma Hybrid mattress | up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Half price! The Emma Hybrid is similar to the brand's ultra-popular original, but with a layer of small springs added in.The biggest price drop by far is on the Super King, although there's 20% off all models. These prices match the cheapest we ever see this model go to, and it's no longer available direct from Emma (there is a new Hybrid called the Premium (opens in new tab), which has taller springs). Head to our Emma Hybrid mattress review (opens in new tab) for more on what we thought.
Emma Original mattress | up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab) | 50% off at Emma (opens in new tab)
We think this is the best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) you can buy. It's a straightforward, soothing and pressure relieving foam design, which you can read more about it in our Emma Original mattress review (opens in new tab). There are discounts on all sizes at Amazon, but unless you're buying the Small Double, you're actually better off heading direct to Emma (opens in new tab).
Simba Premium Foam mattress | up to 35% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Also 35% off at Simba (opens in new tab)
This foam-only mattress has been available via Amazon for a while, but is now also available via Simba direct. The design has two layers of foam – a comfortable, cooling upper layer and zoned foam base for support, all topped off with a knitted cover sits on top. It's cheap at full price, but there's 35% off for Prime Day. That's price-matched at Simba, though, so you might be better buying direct.
Simba Comfort mattress: 35% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Not sold at Simba direct, the Comfort is a budget-friendly, foam-only mattress with 35% off for Prime subscribers today only. We haven't had a chance to test this one out, but it's designed to regulate temperature like its pricier siblings, and the base is zoned for custom support where you need it.
