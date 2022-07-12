I write about mattress deals for a living, and these are the best ones to shop in the Prime Day sales

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prime Day is not always the best time to shop for a new mattress. Only a handful of the best mattress brands sell through Amazon, so you're mostly dealing with price drops on unknown products that might be awesome, but might just as easily be awful. Of the brands that do sell though Amazon, most price-match of their own site. Not this year though! 2022's best Prime Day deals include some major price drops from Emma and Simba, for the first time in a while a few are much cheaper via Amazon than on the brands' own sites.

I monitor mattress prices all year round, so I know a good deal when I see one (not always straightforward when offers are so frequent). Scroll down for the deals worth taking advantage of this year. There are also some decent Prime Day price drops from the likes of Silentnight and Dormeo (opens in new tab)that might be worth checking out.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab). For some alternatives, check out our cheap mattress deal roundup for the best prices on a range of brands.

(opens in new tab) Simba Premium Foam mattress | up to 35% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Also 35% off at Simba (opens in new tab)

This foam-only mattress has been available via Amazon for a while, but is now also available via Simba direct. The design has two layers of foam – a comfortable, cooling upper layer and zoned foam base for support, all topped off with a knitted cover sits on top. It's cheap at full price, but there's 35% off for Prime Day. That's price-matched at Simba, though, so you might be better buying direct.

(opens in new tab) Simba Comfort mattress: 35% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not sold at Simba direct, the Comfort is a budget-friendly, foam-only mattress with 35% off for Prime subscribers today only. We haven't had a chance to test this one out, but it's designed to regulate temperature like its pricier siblings, and the base is zoned for custom support where you need it.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK