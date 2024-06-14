7 last minute Father’s Day fragrance deals from Hugo Boss, Montblanc and Diesel

It’s Father’s Day this weekend and if you haven’t bought anything for your dad yet, you’re in luck as I’ve just found seven last minute fragrance deals you can buy today at Amazon.

The best men’s fragrances are go-to Father’s Day gifts, and for good reason. Choosing a cologne or aftershave for someone is extremely personal and really shows that you care.

From Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Montblanc, Diesel and more, Amazon is offering huge savings on the latest fragrances for men. Right now, you can save up to 70% on crowd favourite fragrances, plus with an Amazon Prime account, you can get unlimited fast delivery so your gift will be delivered before or by Father’s Day.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best seven Father’s Day fragrance deals you can buy right now at Amazon. For other gift ideas, check out our Father’s Day Gift Guide 2024 .

BOSS Bottled Night: was £119 , now £49.99 at Amazon

The BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette is better than half price at Amazon. This 200ml bottle is in the woody fragrance family, and has notes of cardamom, birch leaf, louro amarelo wood and musk. It has a slightly spicy undertone, and the dark blue bottle looks great on display.

Diesel Only The Brave: was £81 , now £49.98 at Amazon

Get the Diesel Only The Brave for under £50 at Amazon. In the signature clenched fist bottle, this Eau de Toilette Aftershave is fresh and crisp with layers of lemon, rosemary and amber wood. Available in 125ml.

Calvin Klein Eternity: was £60 , now £27.40 at Amazon

Save £32.60 on the Calvin Klein Eternity for Men for Father’s Day. Aromatic and refreshing, Eternity has notes of mandarin, sage, lavender and cedarwood for a complex and elegant scent.

DAVIDOFF Cool Water: was £84 , now £33.24 at Amazon

The DAVIDOFF Cool Water is 60% off in the Amazon sale. Perfect for summer, the DAVIDOFF Cool Water is inspired by the ocean and belongs in the aromatic fragrance category. It has a top note of coriander and mint, heart note of lavender and base note of amber.

Joop Jump: was £62 , now £18.80 at Amazon

Get 70% off Joop Jump Eau de Toilette Spray for Men at Amazon. In the iconic bright blue bottle, Joop Jump is fresh and masculine, with layers of rosemary, grapefruit, coriander, caraway, tonka bean, vetiver and musk. Now just £18.80!

Azzaro Homme: was £82 , now £65.60 at Amazon

The Azzaro Homme is now discounted to £65.60 in the Amazon sale for Father’s Day. This woody fern fragrance is incredibly musky with its notes of vetiver, lavender and star anise accord. The sleek bottle looks great on a display shelf and is easy to travel with.