Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: smart home, fragrances, electric shavers and more

Just so you're aware, Father's Day is taking place in the US and UK on Sunday 16th June. Yes, that's next weekend! It's the perfect occasion to show your dad, step-dad, grandad, uncle or paternal figure how much you love and appreciate them, and what better way to do than with a new swanky gadget?

If you're struggling with finding a Father's Day gift or just need a bit of last minute inspiration, we've got your back. We're sure your dad will be grateful for whatever he receives, but if you're hoping to one up your siblings this year, keep reading.

Here's our selection of gift ideas for Father’s Day 2024, including fragrances, electric shavers and smart home tech. Happy shopping!

Fragrances

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette Visit Site Polo Red Eau de Toilette by Ralph Lauren Fragrances is the iconic fragrance inspired by Ralph Lauren’s own classic car collection. It's a fiery blend, including notes of red grapefruit, red saffron and redwood. It's a classic for Father's Day.

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mandarino di Sicilia Eau de Toilette Visit Site Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mandarino di Sicilia blends fresh, green notes of mandarin with a heart of Italian citrus, creating a lively and refreshing sensation. It's also perfect for summer. Montblanc Collection Extreme Leather Parfum Visit Site Montblanc's latest fragrance collection is a clear nod to its heritage as a luxury pen maker, and Extreme Leather is the perfect example. It features Saffano leather, a Prada favourite and a sought-after material representing clean luxury.

Grooming

Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver $299.94 at Amazon $379.99 at Target The Series 9 Pro is efficient and gentle in every stroke, no matter if you're shaving a 1, 3 or 7 day beard. It features a unique ProLift trimmer that lifts and cuts long and flat hair, and easily captures even the tough hairs thanks to the redesigned Precision Switch. It's 100% waterproof up to 5m, and can be used both wet or dry. Bolin Webb Generation Razor Visit Site If your dad's more of a razor kinda guy, Bolin Webb's Generation Razor is a great go-to. The brand is known for creating a range of design led, premium razors, all of which perform as well as they look. It's fitted with a Gillette Fusion5 Proglide blade and has a precision-engineered aluminium handle. Available in four different colours, it brings fresh look to the Bolin Webb collection of premium razors. If your dad is also a Muhammed Ali fan, Bolin Webb recently launched a limited edition version of the Generation which would make an incredible gift. Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Quick Clean Pod Check Amazon The Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver is an intelligent AI shaver that provides top of the range skin comfort. It gives feedback on shaving pressure to protect skin, whilst adapting uniquely to the face. Also included is a charging stand, travel case, so it's great if your dad travels a lot.

Wellness

Travel

Harber London Everyday Sling Bag Visit Site Available in three stylish colours, the Harber London Everyday Sling Bag is a great choice for Dads that like to travel. It has an adjustable chest strap to help the Sling Bag sit comfortably, and it's handcrafted with a soft inner lining and interior leather accents. Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug Visit Site The Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug is perfect for those commuter dads. It's available in multiple colours and three different sizes, but we love this Midnight Blue shade. Whether your dad would use it for warm or cold beverages, the double stainless-steel walls will maintain its temperature when first poured. Antler Icon Soft Stripe Cabin Suitcase Visit Site Despite its lightweight design, the Icon Soft Stripe has plenty of capacity, with deep spacious compartments and internal pockets, and it's made using 100% recycled fabrics both on the inside and outside. There are three colours to choose from, and this is the Indigo-Blue.

Smart home

Vieunite Textura Digital Canvas Check Amazon If your dad is a fan of art and technology at the same time, why not go for the Vieunite Textura Digital Canvas? It allows users to create their own personalised gallery at the touch of a button, showcasing a never-ending amount of artwork. It's a little pricey, but check out our full review to find out why it's such a great piece of kit. Amazon Echo Show 8 $109.99 at Lowe's $149.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon The new generation of the Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart speakers and smart displays you can buy today. With an 8-inch touchscreen display and impressive audio quality, this gadget can play music, make video calls, search the web and control your smart home devices all in one clever device. It’s great for entertaining and managing your everyday life, so it’ll make a great Father's Day gift if your dad loves having people round. Nanoleaf Cono Portable Lamp $91.73 at Amazon This new smart light from Nanoleaf is one of the funkier designs we've seen, but it'll look great if you dad loves a modern aesthetic look. The Cono Portable has a five-hour battery life, and its playful design means it can be positioned anywhere, whether that's upright or on its side. With full-spectrum RGBW lighting options and smart customisable settings, there are over 16 million rich colour choices and lighting Scenes. It's available in this grey shade or a sierra orange, but make sure to read our full review to find out more.