6-moves and 15 minutes are all you need for this full-body dumbbell workout

Everyone should incorporate some sort of exercise into their lives, especially when there are workouts as easy as this one. This dumbbell-only workout will help you build muscle and burn calories (alongside the right nutrition) and all you need is 15 minutes – that’s less than an episode of your favourite soap.

A pair of dumbbells are, in my opinion, the best piece of home gym equipment you can invest in if you don’t have time to go to the gym. Whether your goal is to lose weight, build lean muscle, increase your strength, it can all be achieved with the humble dumbbell. They’re also safer to use if you train alone, as you can simply drop them if you’re struggling with an exercise or become too fatigued, as opposed to a barbell where you may need some extra support.

I love the carefully selected exercises in this full-body workout, as there really is something to target every muscle group in your body. There’s six dumbbell exercises and each one you’ll perform for eight to 12 reps each, and you’re aiming to do three rounds of the entire workout. As the reps are quite high, this is an ideal workout for burning calories and building muscle, as opposed to purely strength training. Give yourself 60 to 90 seconds rest in between each exercise and then a two minute rest before starting the second round of the workout. Here’s what you’re going to do:

Dumbbell squat to overhead press

Reverse lunges (do your reps on each leg)

Bent-over dumbbell rows

Dumbbell chest press

Alternating dumbbell hammer curls (do your reps on each side)

Dumbbell skull crushers