Try this 3-move army-style dumbbell workout for an explosive full-body pump

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While we all know the benefits workouts have on our physical and mental health, finding the time to actually complete them is another story. But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to go to a gym with lots of fancy-looking equipment to get a decent sweat on — oh, no — as you can work your entire body with something as simple, and humble, as a pair of the best dumbbells . And this workout will do just that.

There’s a reason why dumbbell racks dominate gym floors and it’s because they’re one of the best (if not arguably the best) pieces of equipment. Why? Because they can be used to work every muscle group in your body, whether that be your arms, legs, glutes, back, core — you name it — you can work it all with a pair of dumbbells. They also don’t take up a lot of room, which makes them ideal for home gym set-ups. Also, because dumbbells come in pairs, they’re great for working on any muscle imbalances that you may have — for example, if your right arm is stronger than your left.

A post shared by Farren Morgan (@farrenmorgan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This dumbbell workout from Farren Morgan, serving PTI in the Coldstream Guards and Founder of The Tactical Athlete (opens in new tab), works the entire body and only consists of three different dumbbell exercises, so you’ll have plenty of time to squeeze in a sesh after, or before work. It includes:

• 20m Farmers Carry

• 10 Dumbbell Deadlift

• 10 Dumbbell Push Press

Repeat for 10 rounds

Farren suggests completing the workout in one go and to use the same weight dumbbells throughout. With that in mind, we advise opting for a medium-weight dumbbell that you will be able to use consistently, with proper form, rather than a pair that is too heavy and will only see you through the first three rounds. Equally, don’t go for anything too light — have faith, challenge yourself!

You’ll probably be able to complete the workout within 30 to 40 minutes and we’re certain your body and mind will thank us for it later.

If you don’t already own a pair of dumbbells and have limited space in your home, then we definitely recommend considering buying a pair of adjustable dumbbells . With these, you’ll be able to easily increase and decrease the weight to suit your ability. If you fancy something a little easier, we also have a 1-dumbbell full body workout to help build strength, or if you’re a complete newbie, then check out our best home dumbbell exercises for beginners .