5-star OnePlus phone has never been cheaper on Amazon in great deal

Grab the OnePlus Nord 2 for less than ever before

David Nield
Head to our best cheap phones list and you'll see that OnePlus can be consistently relied upon to deliver top-notch hardware for not much money at all – and that's definitely the case when it comes to the OnePlus Nord 2 at the moment, which is down to less than £160 at Amazon right now.

A quick glance over at CamelCamelCamel reveals that this is the cheapest the handset has ever been since it launched. With 60% off its original retail price of £399, this is the perfect opportunity to get yourself a very decent phone without having to dip into your life savings – and ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

OnePlus Nord 2: was £399, now £159.90 at Amazon

Despite its low price, the OnePlus Nord 2 has plenty to offer. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, as well as top-drawer Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor to keep everything running smoothly. We like the triple-lens rear camera and speedy 65W wired charging too.

The question is why you would spend more on another mid-ranger or a flagship phone when you can get this one so cheaply? For comparison purposes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a starting price of £999 – which is over six times more than this OnePlus offer!

If you need any more convincing, check out our OnePlus Nord 2 review, where we described the handset as offering "everything you could need from a phone", with the performance, camera capture quality, and battery life singled out for particular praise.

Of course there are some compromises – the best phones from Apple, Samsung, Google and others are faster, made of better materials, and capable of taking better photos and videos – but the differences aren't necessarily enough to justify such a huge discrepancy in price.

You'll pay just £159.90 for the OnePlus Nord 2 from Amazon right now, and we think you're going to struggle to get a better phone for the same price – and we're including newer models in that assessment.

Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.

