5 great workout shoes under £100 in the Black Friday sales

The Black Friday deals are still in full force and there's been plenty of fitness deals surfacing, but one item that always takes the limelight during this period, without a doubt, is shoes. Personally, I think Black Friday is the perfect time to prioritise this type of purchase, as shoes don't come cheap these days, so if there's a good deal to be had, it's best to snap it up while you can!

The only problem is there's so many deals that you either A) don't know where to start or B) don't know which shoe to go for. After all, there are hundreds, so which is the best? As an Active Writer, one of the main parts of my job is trialling and testing the best fitness kit on the market, including the best workout shoes. If it's a running shoe in particular you're after, we've got a separate article with 11 running shoes under £100 - so check that out. But if it's an all-round fitness shoe for training in that you require, take a look at my five top picks below...

Nike Metcon 8: was £129.45 , now £87.47 Nike's Metcons are great all-round workout shoes and the 8s, released last year, are one of the best. Whether you're lifting heavy weights, doing CrossFit, HIIT or functional fitness, this shoe will see you through your training. They were even given five stars by us here at T3, and now you can save 29% off them in the Black Friday sale. Also available in other colours.

Reebok Nano X3 Training Shoes: was £110 , now £72 Want a shoe you can train and run in? Look no further than the Nano X3. This cross-training shoe features Reebok's all new Lift and Run Chassis system – basically, the heel has been crafted with special technology so that it's stable enough for performing heavy lifts, but then softens when you push off it, for running and dynamic movements. Obviously you're not going to be able to run marathons in them (save that for your actual running shoes). Overall, a fab cross-training shoe.

INOV8 Bare-XF 210 V3 Training Shoes: was £114.99 , now £79.99 Another shoe we've awarded five stars here on T3. These are barefoot training shoes, so they're close to the ground to help your feet move more naturally and find their balance. The soles are grippy, making them a great option for functional training and lifting, and overall they're extremely comfortable.

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting II Shoes: was £174.99 , now £99 If you need a shoe specifically for weightlifting, I've found the Adipowers to be one of the most reliable and now they're one of the most affordable too in the Black Friday sale with £75 off. Their rubber base and outsole provides excellent traction on all types of gym flooring, while the 0.79 inch heel improves ankle mobility so you can sink deeper into those big lifts.

Women's UA Tribase Reign 5 Training Shoe: was £115 , now £67.85 Save £46 this Black Friday on this cross-training shoe, another versatile shoe that's ideal for CrossFit, weightlifting, functional movements and high-intensity classes. Available in a variety of colours and in a men's range too.

