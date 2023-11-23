11 running shoes under £100 you should buy in the Black Friday sales

A day before Black Friday, it's only understandable most of the best Black Friday deals have already surfaced online. In fact, there are so many running deals available that it might feel overwhelming to people to pick which one to get. Fear not, as I'm here to help! Being a running shoe expert and all, I scoured the interweb to find top offers on shoes, and I collected them below.

If you're looking for offers from a specific brand, check out T3's thematic deals roundups, including the best Black Friday Nike sales, the top Adidas Black Friday offers, the most excellent Saucony Black Friday deals, and the most enticing selection of the ASICS Black Friday deals.

Nike Pegasus 40 Premium Women's Road Running Shoe: was £124.95 , now £87.47 at Nike

If you need a reliable running shoe for daily training, you need the Nike Pegasus 40. The premium version, which features the tried-and-tested waffle-inspired pattern that provides traction for the road, is now cheaper than the standard variety. Save 29% off this Black Friday!

Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Women's Running Shoes: was £120 , now £60 at Adidas

Good for training and racing, Adidas' Adizero Adios franchise has been a fan favourite for a looooong time. The midsole is composed of a mix of superlight Lightstrike and resilient Lightstrike Pro, making the shoes both lightweight and super responsive. Also present are the TORSIONRODS, which add a soft stiffness that increases force transfer in each stride. Now half-price off!

Hoka Rocket X Men's running shoe: was £140 , now £65 at Pro:Direct Running

One of the most energetic shoes HOKA has ever launched, the Rocket X is an insanely responsive racing flat primed for shorter distances. The shoes utilise the same responsive carbon fibre plate as the Carbon X, delivering a fast, efficient and propulsive ride. Save £75 right now!

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £165 , now £99 at Saucony

Saucony's best running shoe for speed sessions and fast training, the Endorphin Speed 3, remains one of the most sought-after models of the Endorphin lineup. Featuring a nylon plate and an 8 mm offset, the Speed 3 does what it says on the box – lets you travel with speeeeeed. Now £66 off!

Altra Torin 7 Men's Running Shoes: was £130 , now £91 at Altra

Altra's zero-drop max-cushioned trainer is perfect for runners with wide feet. In the latest iteration of the shoes, Altra added two extra millimetres of Altra EGO MAX foam to the midsole for a little extra bounce. With Balanced Cushioning and Standard FootShape Fit tech on board, the Torin 7 will help conquer any run, any road, and any distance. Save £39 now!

Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles: was £120, now £59 at Allbirds

Ideal for slower sessions and walking, Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles features water-repellent Puddle Guard technology that keeps feet dry. The wool upper is cosy and comfy, and thanks to the all-condition traction, you won't feel wobbly even when walking/running in the rain.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12: was £159.99 , now £89.99 at sportsshoes.com

One of the best running shoes released this year, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 provides the ultimate plush running experience without sacrificing performance. It features responsive underfoot Fresh Foam paired with a soft, selectively stretchy knit upper, which offers 360-degree comfort. Now 46% off at Sportsshoes.com – many sizes are still available!

ASICS Novablast 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £135 , now £94 at ASICS

The Novablast franchise has always been about bounce, and the third iteration is the bounciest yet, thanks to the full-length FF BLAST PLUS foam and the trampoline-inspired outsole design. The shoes cost less than £100 in ASICS' Black Friday Sale!

Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 Women's Running Shoe: was £140 , now £70 at Saucony

The Shift 3 is a chunky beast that will see you through your longest training sessions. Featuring industrial amounts of foam underfoot, these shoes will help you avoid injury and protect your joints from being too battered from running on tarmac. Save £50 today!

Arc'teryx Konseal FL 2 Women's Shoe: was £125 , now £87.50 at Arc'teryx

If you prefer an approach other than Gore-Tex, the Konseal FL 2 is your best bet. This minimalist, high-performance footwear lets you travel fast in variable conditions without compromising moisture management. Plus, Vibram Megagrip outsole for extra traction on uneven surfaces. Currently £37.50 off!