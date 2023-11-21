Saucony unveils its Black Friday deals, and it includes a fan-favourite running shoe

The keenest runners will always be on the lookout for the cheapest Black Friday running offers among the best Black Friday deals. Thankfully, many such offers are currently available, with Saucony joining the Black Friday club just now. Better still, one of my favourite shoes from last year, the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3, is included in the sale, which is putting a huge smile on my face.

Shop the Saucony Black Friday Sale (UK)

There are other shoes in the sale, of course, including one of the best trail running shoes, the Peregrine 13, and many lifestyle options. Below, I collected the offers that I find the most appealing for your perusal. If you're in the market for the best running shoe offers, I collected all the Adidas Black Friday offers, and the best ASICS Black Friday deals, too.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £165 , now £99 at Saucony

Saucony's best running shoe for speed sessions and fast training, the Endorphin Speed 3, remains one of the most sought-after models of the Endorphin lineup. Featuring a nylon plate and an 8 mm offset, the Speed 3 does what it says on the box – lets you travel with speeeeeed. Now £66 off!

Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 Women's Running Shoe: was £140 , now £70 at Saucony

The Shift 3 is a chunky beast that will see you through your longest training sessions. Featuring industrial amounts of foam underfoot, these shoes will help you avoid injury and protect your joints from being too battered from running on tarmac. Save £50 today!

Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX Men's Running Shoe: was £155 , now £93 at Saucony

The Peregrine 13 GTX is a waterproof trail shoe with an aggressive lug system that grips even the softest ground, giving its wearer a competitive edge. The 10mm offset shifts the forces further up the legs, ensuring you can power through your most gruelling workouts. Currently £62 cheaper than RRP!

Saucony 3D Grid Hurricane: was £135 , now £81 at Saucony

Past meets present in the 3D Grid Hurricane. Modernised Grid technology and premium, full-grain leathers are paired with the original refined mesh and colour palette to complete this 90s classic. Save over £60 right now!