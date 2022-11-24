5 Black Friday electric blanket deals that only cost 1-3p to run

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are here with brilliant offers on top products, including TVs, headphones, mattresses, smartwatches and more. In this year’s sales, many people are looking to save money on necessities, and as energy bills continue to rise, the best and most cost-effective way to keep warm and cut back on heating is by investing in the best electric blankets .

Depending on the power rating of your electric blanket (the average power rating of an electric blanket is 100W), using one for a few hours or throughout the night is more affordable than putting the heating on. See how electric blankets save you money (opens in new tab) for more details.

So, if you’re avoiding switching on the heating or you want to feel extra toasty during the winter, we’ve rounded up the 5 best electric blanket deals in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab). Most of these selections are not only made from comfy fabrics and have multiple heat settings, but they can take as little as 1p/night to run!

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket: £60 , £34.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25.02 on the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket (single sized) in this Black Friday deal. Now just £34.98, this budget-friendly electric blanket has overheat protection, meaning it will automatically shut off if it detects a hot spot. It’s also machine washable, made from super cosy fleece material and has easy to fit straps so you can attach it to your bed.

(opens in new tab) Cosi Home Premium Comfort Double Electric Blanket: £49.99 , £38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 22% off the Cosi Home Premium Comfort Double Electric Blanket in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Costing just 3p an hour to run, this electric blanket has 3 heat settings and is made of durable breathable fabric. The double size is 120cmx135cm and can fit comfortably on a double bed.

(opens in new tab) Slumberdown Comfy Hugs Heated Throw: £77.99 , £60 at Wayfair (opens in new tab)

Save £17.99 on the Slumberdown Comfy Hugs Heated Throw in this Black Friday deal. This heated throw measures in at 120cmx160cm and has 9 temperature settings and hourly timers. Available in plum, navy and charcoal colours, the controller is detachable, so you can pop your blanket in the washing machine to keep it fresh.

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Self Heating Topper: £35 , £25 at Very (opens in new tab)

Prefer to have your electric blanket in your bed at all times? Then pick the Silentnight Self Heating Topper which has been given a £10 price cut in the Very Black Friday sale. This electric blanket/mattress topper features heat reflecting foil, a thermal lining and quilted top which adds up to 7.5 tog of warmth to your bed.