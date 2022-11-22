5 Black Friday deals on iPads that you won't want to miss

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Black Friday just days away, the deals are heating up and some of the best Black Friday deals on iPads are finally showing up. While it's no difficult task finding an iPad on sale throughout the year, Black Friday iPad deals offer the most in terms of savings – especially if you're looking at older models.

However, there are a lot of deals on iPads (opens in new tab) at the moment – from the iPad Air (opens in new tab) to the ever popular yet premium priced iPad Pro. So finding which Black Friday deal on the iPad is best not only for you but your wallet can be a bit of a challenge. So to make the search for the best Black Friday iPad deal even easier, we've put together a quick list of 5 of the top best iPads (opens in new tab) on sale right now.

Something to keep in mind, we're still a couple of days away from the official Black Friday weekend. While some of these iPad deals are indeed impressive and well worth a buy, there is always a possibility more will show up during upcoming Black Friday sales (opens in new tab). If that is the case, you'll see them right here in our list of the 5 best Black Friday iPad deals you won't want to miss.

Best Black Friday iPad Deals: TL;DR

Best Black Friday iPad Deals: Best Deals Today

(opens in new tab) Apple IPad Pro 12.9" (128GB Wi-Fi): was $1,099.99 , now $799.99 (opens in new tab) By far the best deal on an iPad right now is Best Buy's iPad Pro 128GB deal. Taking $300 off this premium tablet, the iPad Pro 128GB drops down to budget-friendly territory while still delivering the best iPad experience around. Best Buy is taking $300 off the iPad Pro 128GB model right now, taking it down to a friendly $799.99 price tag.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi): was $499.99 , now $399.99 (opens in new tab) In terms of value, the iPad mini is great for anyone looking to get an actual iPad without breaking the bank. Solid design, plenty of features and a price tag that's perfect for most shoppers, it offers the complete Apple experience at a more budget friendly price. The 64GB iPad mini at Best Buy is $100 off, bringing it down to just $399.99 for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 10.9" (64GB Wi-Fi): was $599 , now $549 (opens in new tab) Apple's mid-ranged option, the iPad Air offers the full iPad experience minus some more premium features. Don't let that dissuade you, however, this is by far one of the most popular iPads out there thanks to it's mid-ranged budget and feature set. Amazon is taking $40 off this one right now, dropping it down to just $549 for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi): was $649.99 , now $549.99 (opens in new tab) The iPad mini 256GB model is also getting a solid discount this Black Friday, and at only $100 more than the 64GB isn't that bad of a price jump. It offers a great budget-friendly option that still delivers a premium-feeling iPad experience for the price. Best Buy is taking $100 off the iPad Mini 256GB model, bringing it down to just $549.99 for the holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB Wi-Fi): was $1,199 , now $1,099 (opens in new tab) The premium option for shoppers looking to grab the absolute best iPad around, the iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet. It comes with a price tag to match this, however, and can be on the pricier side for those looking to shop for friends and family this holiday season. Amazon, however, is taking $100 off the Pro bringing it down to just $1,099 this Black Friday.

