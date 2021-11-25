4 best things to buy in the White Company 20% off Black Friday sale

The White Company Black Friday sale is live! For the next few days, there's 20% off everything, so you can fill your boots with as much tasteful homeware, delightful scents and luxurious bedding as you could ever want. There's a cracking Holiday shop, too, if you want to deck your halls with something a little classier this festive season. The White Company is known for making beautiful homeware products that are a little on the pricey side, so this is a an excellent opportunity to pick some up for a much more reasonable price. Enter the code JOY20 at the checkout to claim.

There are amongst the best Black Friday deals we've seen. It's being dubbed The White Weekend, which suggests it'll run into Saturday and Sunday (and perhaps join the rest of the best Cyber Monday deals on 29 Nov too. Not sure what to buy? We've rounded up our pick of the best offers in the White Company event for you to browse below.

Candles and fragrance | 20% off the full range with code JOY20

The White Company is best known for making some of the best scented candles, diffusers and home scents anywhere. There are year-round options as well as wintery wonders, including the Fir Tree collection, which will transform your home into a faraway forest laden with snow... if you close your eyes. Stock up with 20% off (reminder that these make excellent gifts, too).

Christmas decorations | 20% off with code JOY20

From baubles to wreaths to garlands to fairy lights, there's everything you need to get your home looking majorly festive. The vibe is less 'Santa's grotto' than 'Scandi cool with added sparkles', and we're very into it.

Quality sheets and pillow cases | 20% off with code JOY20

Okay so it probably won't be a Christmas gift, but The White Company makes some of the best bed sheets around, and now's your chance to pick them these essentials for a decent discount. Think great quality; understated designs.