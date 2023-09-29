3 reasons why I'd choose the standard Google Pixel 8

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the Google Pixel 8 just days away from being revealed to the world, most are looking at the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro, but to ignore the cheaper standard Pixel 8 would be a mistake.

The Pixel 7 was a sterling effort so its successor should have plenty in store for us, but if you're expecting more of the same, you might be surprised, especially if (like me) you're a fan of the best small phones.

1. Pocket Rocket

(Image credit: 91 Mobiles)

After decades of evolving to be able to fit in our pockets, phones have been getting bigger again in recent years, to the point where fitting it in your jeans can be a struggle. Of course, big phones come with a big display, that's great, but there comes a point where you should just buy one of the best tablets instead. Luckily, it seems like 2023 is the year that the big and heavy phone trend reverses. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has shed some weight with its new titanium build but the Pixel 8 could be the ultimate pocket rocket.

That's because the phone has, according to some sources, actually shrunk and gained rounded corners, which should help it be much more pocket-friendly. The effect these changes will have on the display is up for debate but one recent comprehensive leak believes it will be a 6.2-inch screen, only a very slight drop from the 6.3-inch Pixel 7.

2. A more affordable option

(Image credit: Google)

Sadly as is the case in 2023, we are expecting a price rise for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (although the iPhone 15 largely escaped this fate). Renowned tipster Roland Quant claims that the jump in price could be fairly significant this year, with the Pixel 8 going for £699 and the 8 Pro £999. US prices are thought to be $699 and $999.

That's a £100 jump when compared to the Pixel 7 and a hefty £150 on top of the Pixel 7 Pro. Gulp. If you are looking to grab a successor to some of the best Android phones then you will need to put your hand in your pocket. But hear me out. Not only is the standard Pixel seemingly in for a smaller price hike, but it is still £100 less than the cheapest iPhone 15.

3. Shared silicon

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chips, and the next generation of Google phones is expected to be the first powered by Tensor G3. Although it's expected that the Pro will have more RAM (12GB vs. 8GB), the G3 chip alone should bring plenty of power and performance.

This shared silicon would be a welcome difference from the iPhone 15 range where there is a disparity. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max feature the new A17 Pro chip while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use the A16 Bionic from the iPhone 14 Pro series.