Amazon just gave The Boys fans the news they've been waiting for

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has confirmed that its R-rated superhero comedy-drama, The Boys, is coming back for another season.

Based on the comicbook of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows a group of vigilantes as they try to take down a team of superpowered individuals. The new eight-episode series has been rolling out weekly since June 3rd, 2022.

The show has been a massive hit since it originally launched in July 2019, with its latest season continuing to grow its audience. In fact, over the first three days of season three, the global audience for The Boys has grown by 17% from season two and 234% from season one, according to Amazon.

Check out the latest trailer for The Boys below:

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders.

"The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke added: "Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The Boys season three stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. The first three seasons can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video now.

Looking for a new show? Check out T3's top picks for Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video for the best series to start watching this weekend