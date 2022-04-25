3 reasons I'd subscribe to Amazon Prime Video over Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the cost of living ever increases, naturally, everyone is looking at their subscriptions and deciding what deserves to stay and what deserves to be cancelled.

Streaming services are no different with a dime dozen now available with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix being two of the biggest on the market today. So, which one offers better value for money right now? Of course, Netflix has its Original content, even if it is cancelling a lot of its shows at the minute, while Amazon generally offers more movies and shows across the board. Ah, decisions, decisions.

Well after looking into the matter, I've decided that Amazon Prime Video is actually the better way to go for the next few months due to these three reasons. Let me explain.

The Boys

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

While it's hard to sell any streaming platform on one show alone, The Boys is truly something else. The first two seasons have been nothing short of fantastic, giving us a world where superheroes not only exist but are essentially psychopaths. I can't remember the last time I've watched a full series to have something truly jaw-dropping happen pretty much every episode.

Featuring out of this world performances from Karl Urban as Billy "diabolical" Butcher and Anthony Starr as Homelander, The Boys is one of, if not the best shows on TV right now. Better still, The Boys season three is set to premiere on June 3rd and The Boys Presents: Diabolical , an animated R-Rated spinoff, just rolled out on Amazon meaning it's literally the best time to catch up or rewatch in time for the launch.

James Bond

(Image credit: EON)

Yes, it's true! The world's most famous secret agent has finally arrived on a streaming platform. The complete James Bond collection is now available on Amazon Prime Video for a limited time, including Daniel Craig 's final adventure as 007 in No Time to Die. That's all 25 official movies!

These spy adventures are still as enjoyable as they ever were while providing some of the biggest blockbuster stunts to ever be recorded on camera. Whether you start with Dr. No, Goldfinger, Live and Let Die, Goldeneye or Casino Royale, you can't go wrong.

Price

(Image credit: Amazon)

Okay, let's address the elephant in the room. Prices are rising. Netflix has said it will look to introduce a cheaper tier in the future but the fact of the matter is that its cost just went up in the US and the UK. The standard price for Netflix is $15.49 / £10.99 per month. A slightly cheaper basic plan for fewer devices but that does limit you to one screen and no HD.

Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, is available for $14.99 / £7.99 per month or $139 / $14.99 for the whole year. Not to mention, Amazon also throws in free next-day delivery on any products you buy from the world's biggest retailer. All of this makes it a no-brainer in my mind.