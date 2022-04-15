Top 3 new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Is it just me or has Amazon Prime Video become a real contender in the last couple of months for the best movies on a streaming service? Hear me out.

Whether it's Kristen Stewart in Spencer, Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar or simply the complete James Bond Collection – including No Time to Die – heading to the platform, Amazon appears to have raised its game. With Netflix raising its prices earlier this year and Disney Plus suffering outside of anything that's not a ginormous IP already, Amazon has quietly been delivering a great mix of indie dramas, blockbusters and hidden gems.

Taking this all into account and April features another stellar line-up of content to dive deep into over the coming weeks. To help decide what to watch first, T3 rounds up the biggest and best releases for the month so you can start streaming as soon as possible. No arguments. No fuss. Just good, quality content.

All the Old Knives

(Image credit: Stefania Rosini / Amazon Studios)

Amazon Studios' original All the Old Knives is the big new headline release for April, starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as two CIA agents who were once former lovers. Following a failed rescue attempt that crippled their relationship, the two are reunited after eight years apart but must deal with deceit and deception in this smart spy thriller.

Directed by Janus Metz Pederson based on the novel of the same name – though it actually takes more direct inspiration from the TV adaption, The Song of Lunch, with Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson – All the Old Knives boasts crisp chemistry between its two leads and is bolstered by its backing cast of Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce and David Dawson. It's nothing special in terms of story but its performances sell the material, making it more than watchable.

Speed

(Image credit: Amazon)

Who doesn't like a bit of Speed? Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves on a bus that can't go below the 50 miles per hour mark or it will blow up. It's classic 90s action at its best that helped find push its stars to become global names. Whether its the over the top stunts, constantly changing rules and puzzles set by villain Dennis Hopper or the loveable B-romance occurring as both leads try to stop the Bus and its passengers from meeting a grizzly end. Let's just all agree that the sequel never happened.

James Bond

(Image credit: MGM)

As mentioned, all 25 James Bond films are coming to Amazon Prime Video – starting today! While only available for a "limited time" it's still a huge deal as any 007 fans will be aware that the spy movies are rarely ever found on streaming services. Now that's all changing as the makers of Bond, MGM, have been acquired by Amazon for a whopping $8.5 billion. It's a real game-changer in the streaming wars.

Amazon confirmed to T3 that No Time to Die (the latest Bond film) will be available for 12 months, while the other 24 movies will be available for two months. Why exactly? We're not quite sure. Still, a great time for a rewatch from the early days of Sean Connery through to the campy comedy of Roger Moore to the gritty realism of Daniel Craig. A few of my personal favourite classics throughout the years are Goldeneye, Live and Let Die, Thunderball, and of course, the iconic Goldfinger.