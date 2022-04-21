Forget James Bond, Amazon Prime Video is about to get even better thanks to this movie

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Great news for any Amazon Prime Video subscribers as it has now been confirmed that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – aka the best Spider-Man movie of all time – will be available to stream in the coming weeks.

Following in the footsteps of 007, which saw the complete James Bond collection make its way to Amazon Prime Video recently, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be available to watch via the platform from May 6th, 2022. Not long at all!

Originally debuting in cinemas back in December 2018, Into the Spider-Verse is an animated feature that goes above and beyond the average superhero flick. From a screenplay by Lord and Miller, best known for The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, it follows Miles Morales in his journey to becoming the new Spider-Man while also being joined by more versions of the web-slinger from parallel universes – including, the delightful Spider-Man Noir as voiced by the only and only Nicholas Cage.

It's a story of acceptance and how "anyone can wear the mask" as well as having a heavy dose of comedy. The animation alone is spectacular. Don't believe me? Believe the Oscars as it walked away with the Best Animated Feature, beating out the likes of Ralph Breaks the Internet, Isle of Dogs and Incredibles 2 for the top award. It did reasonably well at the box office too, bringing in over $370 million but was deserving of so much more.

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, the supporting cast has some amazing Hollywood talents: Chris Pine, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Marhershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Zoë Kravitz, Kathryn Hahn, Liev Schrieber and the aforementioned Mr Cage himself.

While Tom Holland has nailed the live-action version of Peter Parker and the fun-loving aspect of Spider-Man, it has to be said that Spider-Verse is a step above in terms of style, music, characters and originality. The main theme for Miles Morales, "What's Up Danger", feels fittingly Spider-Man, perfectly embodying what it would be like to scale New York's tallest buildings and take a leap of faith. It's truly something else.

Into the Spider-Verse was so popular in fact that two sequels are in the works with the first set to debut in theatres next year. This is the perfect time to catch up and experience one of the best superhero movies of the last decade, if not ever.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere in theatres on June 2nd, 2023 while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) will release on March 29, 2024.

