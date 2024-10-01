You can only buy this quirky watch tomorrow – act fast if you want it!

Quick Summary Mr Jones Watches has unveiled its latest limited edition piece. The Unplugged is designed by the same illustrator behind the A Perfectly Useless Afternoon model.

When it comes to buying the best watches on the market, it's often a fairly simple affair. You walk into a boutique or a retail outlet, sample a few pieces and pick one out. Then you shovel some cash into the hand of the sales associate, and leave with your new prized possession.

That's how it works for pretty much every brand – aside from Rolex, who insist on a more long-winded approach, and Mr Jones Watches. While our favourite quirky watchmaker does enjoy some core models, they also produce a range of limited edition pieces.

Where other brands might produce only a few pieces in a when it's gone it's gone fashion, Mr Jones Watches does it differently. The brand offers its limited edition models in a 12-hour window from 8am to 8pm, enabling a worldwide audience to purchase, should they so wish.

Their latest limited edition piece goes live tomorrow, meaning you only have from 8am until 8pm tomorrow evening (2nd October 2024) to buy. It's a real peach, too.

Designed by Kristof Devos – the illustrator behind the iconic Mr Jones Watches A Perfectly Useless Afternoon – Unplugged is a familiar design. Using a similar aerial viewpoint to his previous piece, Unplugged shows a person sat on a red sofa, lit by the glow of a large window.

That window is important, too. The centre frame line turns to show the minutes on the face of the watch. That's joined by the outstretched leg of the person sat on the sofa, which shows the hours.

On the design, Devos said, "The technology in the scene is a throwback: the record player, the walkman, the rotary dial telephone and the TV. These items are meant to remind the wearer of the watch how disconnected - unplugged - we were just a few years ago, and how much things have changed since. The watch also conveys that it’s not too late to unplug, even today: the choice is yours, and it’s actually not that difficult to do.”

Inside, a quartz movement keeps things ticking. That sits inside a 37mm stainless steel case, which is water resistant to 5ATM of pressure.

If you're looking to get your hands on one, you'll need to head to the Mr Jones Watches website tomorrow.