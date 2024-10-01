You can only buy this quirky watch tomorrow – act fast if you want it!

Quick Summary
Mr Jones Watches has unveiled its latest limited edition piece.
The Unplugged is designed by the same illustrator behind the A Perfectly Useless Afternoon model.
When it comes to buying the best watches on the market, it's often a fairly simple affair. You walk into a boutique or a retail outlet, sample a few pieces and pick one out. Then you shovel some cash into the hand of the sales associate, and leave with your new prized possession.
That's how it works for pretty much every brand – aside from Rolex, who insist on a more long-winded approach, and Mr Jones Watches. While our favourite quirky watchmaker does enjoy some core models, they also produce a range of limited edition pieces.
Where other brands might produce only a few pieces in a when it's gone it's gone fashion, Mr Jones Watches does it differently. The brand offers its limited edition models in a 12-hour window from 8am to 8pm, enabling a worldwide audience to purchase, should they so wish.
Their latest limited edition piece goes live tomorrow, meaning you only have from 8am until 8pm tomorrow evening (2nd October 2024) to buy. It's a real peach, too.
Designed by Kristof Devos – the illustrator behind the iconic Mr Jones Watches A Perfectly Useless Afternoon – Unplugged is a familiar design. Using a similar aerial viewpoint to his previous piece, Unplugged shows a person sat on a red sofa, lit by the glow of a large window.
That window is important, too. The centre frame line turns to show the minutes on the face of the watch. That's joined by the outstretched leg of the person sat on the sofa, which shows the hours.
On the design, Devos said, "The technology in the scene is a throwback: the record player, the walkman, the rotary dial telephone and the TV. These items are meant to remind the wearer of the watch how disconnected - unplugged - we were just a few years ago, and how much things have changed since. The watch also conveys that it’s not too late to unplug, even today: the choice is yours, and it’s actually not that difficult to do.”
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Inside, a quartz movement keeps things ticking. That sits inside a 37mm stainless steel case, which is water resistant to 5ATM of pressure.
If you're looking to get your hands on one, you'll need to head to the Mr Jones Watches website tomorrow.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Microsoft just added a huge free upgrade to CoPilot – has to be heard to be believed
CoPilot Voice brings conversational voice interactions to the AI companion
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger's full-body superset workout delivers big gains in little time
The GOAT shares a six-move workout that'll pack on muscle and leave you with an insane pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
There's another limited edition Mr Jones Watches launch tomorrow – and you'll want to buy two
It's a right Royal affair!
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Mr Jones Watches piece is an ode to London – but it's gone in 12 hours!
Act fast for this limited edition watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Mr Jones Watches piece is the perfect watch for cat lovers
Celebrate your four-legged feline friend with this cool new watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Mr Jones Watches release is spooky – and it is only around today!
If you want to get your hands on the Mr Jones Watches Night Howl, you've got just 12 hours to buy one
By Sam Cross Published
-
Mr Jones Watches return with a quirky new watch that is sure to create a buzz
The Golden Hour features a bee in the centre of the dial
By Sam Cross Published
-
Mr Jones Watches unveils one of its best watches yet – and it's a familiar face
The quirky London-based watch brand have brought one of my favourite pieces to their permanent collection
By Sam Cross Published
-
You can only buy this crazy Mr Jones Watches model tomorrow – here's how
EXCLUSIVE: Designed by illustrator, Mister Phil, the Mr Jones Watches Khaosify is as bonkers as the name suggests
By Sam Cross Published
-
Mr Jones Watches Ricochet XL – because sometimes, size does matter
Our favourite alternative watchmaker is back with a bigger version of an obscenely cool watch
By Sam Cross Published