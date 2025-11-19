Unmissable Grand Seiko deal sees limited edition watch hit lowest ever price – save £2,350 right now!

When it comes to luxury watches, there are a few brands which act as yardsticks within the industry. These manufacturers enjoy a storied history, while still maintaining high standards and offering killer products.

Many of you will have pictured Omega or Rolex when reading that description, but Grand Seiko has been establishing itself as a tour de force there in recent years. Whether you love the sublime finishing or the innovative movement technology, the Japanese brand is in the spotlight like never before.

This Black Friday, I've found an unmissable deal on a limited edition model from the brand, which sees a whopping £2,350 slashed from the price tag. The model in question is the Grand Seiko Heritage 'Mount Iwate - Autumn Dusk', which was a limited edition model for the European market.

That sits within a 36.5mm case crafted from stainless steel, and employs a muted green dial with a gorgeous texture. That case also sits a neat and tidy 11.6mm tall, which should ensure a really pleasing wearing experience.

Elsewhere, you'll find 100m of water resistance – far from dive watch standards, but more than enough to cope with the rigors of daily use – and a stylish bracelet which neatly matches the case material.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Inside, the piece uses a mechanical movement – the brand's in-house 9S64 movement, to be precise. That offers 72 hours of power reserve and accuracy from +10 to -1 second per day.

I've previously seen an incredible deal on this watch, which saw the price tag slashed by £2,000. But that's been beaten this time out – you can snag this one for just £3,150 at Beaverbrooks.

That is, frankly, daylight robbery – in fact, I'll have to insist that you don a stripey jumper and a balaclava as you make the online purchase, in order to get the fullest experience. Be quick, though – there were only ever 400 of these, and I can't see them sticking around for long at this price.