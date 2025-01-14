Tissot’s latest watch release has us clamouring for a chronograph

QUICK SUMMARY Tissot has revealed a set of new watches for its PR516 family. They include an automatic chronograph with a striking white and blue 'panda-style' dial, and a quartz chronograph finished entirely in PDV rose gold. The watches are available now, with prices ranging from £515 to £1,935.

Tissot has kicked off 2025 with a bang, and a trio of new chronograph watches to lust after.

They join the PR516 family, which first arrived back in the 1960s and was reintroduced in 2024. Now the range has been expanded to include a trio of new chronograph watches, and we already have a good idea of which will be most popular.

It’s the PR516 Automatic Chronograph of course, with its white dial, blue details and an overall look not dissimilar to the iconic Rolex Daytona, that’s our favourite. It is joined by a non-chronograph version powered by Tissot’s well-known Powermatic 80 movement, and the lineup is completed by a PR516 driven by a quartz chronograph and available in full PVD rose gold.

The automatic chronograph, with it white and blue dial, has a 41 mm stainless steel case and is topped by a box-glass sapphire crystal and a mineral glass bezel that serves as both a tachymeter (for calculating the average speed of an object traveling a known distance), and a pulsometer (for calculating heart rate).

(Image credit: Tissot)

The watch is driven by the Valjoux A05 automatic mechanical movement and comes fitted to a jubilee-style stainless steel bracelet. Other details include 100 metres of water resistance and an exhibition case back for viewing the self-winding movement within. Priced at £1,935, I think this watch represents good value for money, and has a character all of its own, while also giving its owner a glimpse of what owning a blue-dialled Rolex Daytona might be like.

Tissot has also revealed a pair of new quartz chronograph versions of PR516. Both have a black dial and bezel, a 40 mm stainless steel case and a battery-powered quartz movement. One blends a steel-coloured case, push buttons and crown with PVD rose gold details on the sub dials and bracelet, while the other goes all-in on the rose gold. These watches are priced at £515 and £560 respectively.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Lastly, the PR516 family also now includes a set of 38mm watches powered by the Powermatic 80 automatic movement. Available on steel bracelets of perforated leather straps, these watches drop the chronograph movement and sub dials of the other models, and instead focus on simplicity, with just a date window on their dials.

Promising up to 8 hours of power reserve, and 100 metres of water resistance, these models are priced from £610.