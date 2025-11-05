This new Seiko already has me dreaming of next summer

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko's latest Prosper Heritage dive watch has a striking 'Tranquil Teal' dial colour that will make you yearn for your next summer holiday. Available to pre-order now, the automatic timepiece is £1,300 and deliveries will begin in January.

While the weather outside is best described as November Grey, this new watch from Seiko landed in my inbox with a blast of summer sun.

It might only be a new dial colour, called Tranquil Teal, but the punchy blue-green hue paired with a light grey bezel and stainless steel case and bracelet – plus the rolled-up shirt sleeve of the model – instantly put me in a good mood. It’s the sort of watch that transports you to your next summer holiday; white sand beneath your toes, warm clear waters lapping at the coast.

To give it is full name, this is the Seiko Prospex Heritage Diver’s Watch Save the Ocean Limited Edition in Tranquil Teal. Quite the mouthful, but broken down it makes more sense. This is a new addition to the Japanese watchmaker’s popular diving product range. The dial uses a new teal colour and sales contribute to Seiko’s Save the Ocean initiative which supports various marine conservation activities.

(Image credit: Seiko)

It’s a 40 mm dive watch with a unidirectional rotating bezel, 300 metres of water resistance and a date window at the half-past-four position. The watch is driven by Seiko’s in-house 6R55 automatic mechanical movement, which has 72 hours of power reserve and is accurate to -15/+25 seconds per day. LumiBrite is applied to the hands and indices to provide illumination and legibility at night or, naturally, while diving.

The themes of this watch – diving, the sea, ocean conservation – all tie together neatly, since Seiko created Japan’s first diver’s watch, back in 1965.

Priced at £1,300, the Seiko Prospex Hertiage Diver’s Watch in Tranquil Teal is available to pre-order now. Deliveries will begin in January.