This Louis Vuitton x Kari Voutilainen watch comes with its own trunk – but you won’t get one
Louis Vuitton collaborates with Kari Voutilainen on travel-inspired watch
QUICK SUMMARY
Louis Vuitton has announced its latest watch collaboration with Kari Voutilainen, inspired by travel.
Limited to five pieces, the Louis Vuitton LVKV-02 GMR 6 features stained glass window-inspired patterns, a sun and moon centre disc and comes with its own travel trunk.
Louis Vuitton has debuted its latest watch collaboration with master watchmaker Kari Voutilainen. The Louis Vuitton LVKV-02 GMR 6 watch is a truly colourful masterpiece, featuring stained glass window-inspired patterns and sun and moon disc. The watch also comes with its very own trunk – but it’s fairly unlikely that you’ll be able to get your hands on one.
In 2023, Louis Vuitton announced its Watch Prize for Independent Creatives which saw the brand collaborate with independent watchmakers on new timepieces. Now, Louis Vuitton has debuted the LVKV-02 GMR 6 in collaboration with the Voutilainen workshop.
The new LVKV-02 GMR 6 is based on the Louis Vuitton Escale design that debuted in 2024. The 40.5mm case has been crafted from tantalum and platinum, with the former making up most of the case and the latter adorning the bezel, lugs, crown, back and strap buckle.
The dial of the LVKV-02 GMR 6 is the most striking part of the watch. Manufactured in four parts, the gold dial features a diamond-polished hour circle and guilloche decorations. The hour circle features a pattern inspired by ancient stained glass windows that sits slightly behind white gold Roman numerals.
Manufactured and engraved by the Voutilainen workshop, a subdial sits at the six o’clock position, and showcases the sun and moon which acts as a day and night indicator and second time zone. It also cleverly displays the shape of Louis Vuitton’ Monogram flower.
Powered by the GMR 6 calibre movement, the LVKV-02 GMR 6 has a 65 hour power reserve and is crafted from 254 components. It’s just as beautiful on the back as it is at the front, as the caseback shows off the stained glass-inspired colours, as well as an ‘Louis cruises with Kari’ engravement.
Another exciting element of the LVKV-02 GMR 6 is that it comes with its very own bespoke Louis Vuitton travel trunk, which has the pattern and style of the watch painted onto it. It might be my favourite part of the watch, but it’s fairly unlikely that you (or I) will get one as the LVKV-02 GMR 6 is limited to just five pieces.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
