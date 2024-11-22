This Hublot watch is made from Novak Djokovic’s used tennis gear

QUICK SUMMARY
Hublot has revealed a watch with a case made from the tennis racquets and polo shirts of 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Called the Big Bang Unicorn Novak Djokovic, it's limited to 100 examples and priced at £45,300.
A collaboration between watchmaker Hublot and tennis supremo Novak Djokovic might not sound unusual – but what if we told you the timepiece was made from his old racquets and polo shirts?
That’s what we have here. It’s called the Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic and it's limited to just 100 examples worldwide. The run of watches is made from 25 of the tennis great’s HEAD racquets and 32 of his worn Lacoste polo shirts – 17 dark blue, 15 light blue – all used during the 2023 season.
As well as linking the watch closely to Djokovic himself, the recycled gear ticks a sustainability box and, since he wanted a watch to wear while playing, it’s also incredibly light. At just 49.5 grams, the watch actually weighs less than a tennis ball.
The recycled racquets and shirts are blended with epoxy resin reinforced by quartz powder and glass veil, Hublot explains. This mixing of these materials, along with black carbon, gives the watch cade a camouflage-like pattern. Further nods to the sport Djokovioc has dominated, with no fewer than 24 grand slams, include dial markings and a push button finished in tennis ball yellow.
The skeletal dial is protected by tempered Gorilla Glass instead of the usual sapphire crystal, since it’s half the weight, while aluminium is used instead of brass in the Unico chronograph movement, cutting weight by 27 percent. Water resistance is 100 metres and the self-winding movement has a power reserve of 72 hours.
Hublot provides the watch with three interchangeable straps, including one reminiscent of a Lacoste tennis wristband, complete with velcro strap and a blue aluminium buckle. Finally, each of the 100 watches comes with a signed Lacoste polo shirt and wristband.
Priced at £45,300, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic is available now.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
