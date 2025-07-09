This half price Citizen dive watch is the standout deal of Prime Day – don't miss out!

With day two of the Amazon Prime Day sale now underway, there's a whole host of new deals to trawl through. That's exactly what we'll be doing here at T3 – using our collective decades of deal-hunting experience to eke out the very best bargains for you.

I've been focussed on watches so far, and I've found a lot of killer deals. That includes a stack of watches under £500, deals on dive watches and even a heavily discounted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

But the deal of the event so far seems to be this half price Citizen Promaster dive watch. You can snag that for just £175 at Goldsmiths right now!

It's not hard to see why this model has been such a hot pick. There's a lot to love here, but we need to kick off by talking about the price – under £200 for a watch of this calibre is a fantastic deal.

For that money, you're getting a really good-looking watch, complete with a bronze-toned case and a brown dial. It's a colour combination which is usually reserved for watches at a much higher price point, and lends an air of class to this model.

You'll still get a cool 200m of water resistance, too, ensuring this is firmly deserving of its dive watch moniker. Even if you're not planning an underwater jaunt anytime soon, the peace of mind should be welcome, ensuring you'll be able to tackle the washing up or a thunderstorm without fear of damage.

Inside, you'll find an automatic movement capable of running for 40 hours without fail. That's a pretty respectable spec sheet – particularly for a watch which costs less than a family dinner!

There's no telling how long this one will stick around, though, so if you're looking to snag one, I'd recommend acting quickly.