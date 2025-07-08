This AP Royal Oak is a Prime Day bargain with £4,500 off – plus a trio of affordable alternatives!

In the wonderful world of watches, few models have the widespread appeal of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. The integrated bracelet steel sports watch trend has stood the test of time, with this model acting as the spearhead for a generation of watch lovers.

They're notoriously hard to pick up, but I've spotted a pretty stellar deal on one. Right now, you can snag a pre-owned version of the AP Royal Oak Offshore at Goldsmiths with £4,500 off!

That's a killer deal. Those looking to buy these watches new are often subject to waitlists and can find them really tough to get hold of. Falling to the secondary market can be even worse, with inflated prices causing chaos for those looking to pay a (relatively) normal sum of money.

Still, there's no getting around the fact that – even at a good discount – the best part of £17,000 just isn't cheap. It's the equivalent of a house deposit, a good car or even a good chunk of an annual salary.

With that in mind, I've also found three more affordable alternatives for those looking to get the look without the hole in their bank accounts.

3 affordable AP Royal Oak Offshore alternatives

Looking for something fashionable, slightly oversized and dive ready? Enter the Gucci Dive Watch. Understated in all black – and much easier on the wallet with over £500 slash from the price tag – this is a stellar alternative for a fraction of the cost.

Arguably the closest to the AP on this list, the Gravitymaster includes an oversized case, dive watch credentials and a trio of vertically orientated sub-dials. You'll also enjoy shock resistance and solar powered functionality.

If you enjoy the proportion but fancy something altogether more classic in appearance, this Seiko PADI diver is a great pick. £115 cut from the price tag ensures its also a real bargain.