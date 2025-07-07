11 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including Citizen, G-Shock, Seiko and more!
If you're looking for a bargain watch, there's no better time!
The imminent launch of the Amazon Prime Day sale means you'll soon be shopping bargains across a wide range of categories. The brand offers deals on everything from TVs to toasters; gardening supplies to GoPro's.
You might not think you'll be able to snag a good deal on a watch in the sales – but you'd be wrong! Between Amazon itself and the wealth of rival sales from other retailers, there are plenty of bargains to be shopping.
I've been collating deals on this subject area for years, across sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, Christmas sales and more. That puts me in a perfect position to help you find the best deals. I've collated 11 of the best under £500 right now, which you certainly won't want to miss.
This Citizen dive watch is practically half price right now!
This super simple Timex watch is a bargain at Amazon.
We love the Casio Hidden Glow collection, and this 6900 model is a top pick for this price.
Snag a super Seiko with a healthy price cut at Goldsmiths.
This classy Certina watch is half price right now!
The Tissot PRX is an icon, and you can save £70 on this cool green version right now.
The Orient Mako is a killer dive watch for those on a tighter budget, and this one is even cheaper!
Cycling fans will love this understated Tissot Tour de France edition.
This is the quintessential G-Shock look, and it's even cheaper right now.
I'm a big fan of the Seiko SKX models, and this faux skeleton is a real looker – especially with £60 off the list price!
I've got a real soft spot for this one, and £300 slashed from the price tag makes it a much more appealing prospect!
As you can see, there are a wealth of stellar deals to be had. Whether you're looking to add a neat dress watch, a cool diver or a classic G-Shock to your arsenal, you can find it here with a healthy price cut.
Here at T3, we've accumulated decades of experience hunting for the best deals and finding bargains hiding in plain sight. It's entirely common for prices to morph over a sales period, so we'll be updating this page throughout the week with new deals and pricing as things develop.
It's also important to ensure you're shopping wisely in the sales. We will only ever serve you a deal from one of our trusted retail partners, so you can be sure you're buying from a trustworthy institution.
Be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals overall if you're hunting for something different, or this killer deal on a Wolf Cub watch winder for those content with their collection. Whatever you decide to pick up, you're certain to snag a killer deal.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
