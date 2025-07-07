11 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including Citizen, G-Shock, Seiko and more!

The imminent launch of the Amazon Prime Day sale means you'll soon be shopping bargains across a wide range of categories. The brand offers deals on everything from TVs to toasters; gardening supplies to GoPro's.

You might not think you'll be able to snag a good deal on a watch in the sales – but you'd be wrong! Between Amazon itself and the wealth of rival sales from other retailers, there are plenty of bargains to be shopping.

I've been collating deals on this subject area for years, across sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, Christmas sales and more. That puts me in a perfect position to help you find the best deals. I've collated 11 of the best under £500 right now, which you certainly won't want to miss.

As you can see, there are a wealth of stellar deals to be had. Whether you're looking to add a neat dress watch, a cool diver or a classic G-Shock to your arsenal, you can find it here with a healthy price cut.

Here at T3, we've accumulated decades of experience hunting for the best deals and finding bargains hiding in plain sight. It's entirely common for prices to morph over a sales period, so we'll be updating this page throughout the week with new deals and pricing as things develop.

It's also important to ensure you're shopping wisely in the sales. We will only ever serve you a deal from one of our trusted retail partners, so you can be sure you're buying from a trustworthy institution.

Be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals overall if you're hunting for something different, or this killer deal on a Wolf Cub watch winder for those content with their collection. Whatever you decide to pick up, you're certain to snag a killer deal.