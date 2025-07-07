11 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including Citizen, G-Shock, Seiko and more!

If you're looking for a bargain watch, there's no better time!

A selection of watches on deal for under £500, including the Tissot PRX, a Seiko SKX and a Citizen Promaster dive watch.
(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter / Goldsmiths)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals

The imminent launch of the Amazon Prime Day sale means you'll soon be shopping bargains across a wide range of categories. The brand offers deals on everything from TVs to toasters; gardening supplies to GoPro's.

You might not think you'll be able to snag a good deal on a watch in the sales – but you'd be wrong! Between Amazon itself and the wealth of rival sales from other retailers, there are plenty of bargains to be shopping.

I've been collating deals on this subject area for years, across sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, Christmas sales and more. That puts me in a perfect position to help you find the best deals. I've collated 11 of the best under £500 right now, which you certainly won't want to miss.

Citizen Promaster Diver
Citizen Promaster Diver: was £349 now £175 at Goldsmiths

This Citizen dive watch is practically half price right now!

View Deal
Timex Easy Reader
Timex Easy Reader: was £39.99 now £25.32 at Amazon

This super simple Timex watch is a bargain at Amazon.

View Deal
Casio G-Shock Hidden Glow 6900
Casio G-Shock Hidden Glow 6900: was £99.90 now £64.93 at Jura Watches

We love the Casio Hidden Glow collection, and this 6900 model is a top pick for this price.

View Deal
Seiko Presage Style 60s
Seiko Presage Style 60s: was £550 now £415 at Goldsmiths

Snag a super Seiko with a healthy price cut at Goldsmiths.

View Deal
Certina DS-8
Certina DS-8 : was £390 now £195 at Jura Watches

This classy Certina watch is half price right now!

View Deal
Tissot PRX 35mm
Tissot PRX 35mm: was £335 now £265 at Chisholm Hunter

The Tissot PRX is an icon, and you can save £70 on this cool green version right now.

View Deal
Orient Mako
Orient Mako: was £425 now £297.50 at Jura Watches

The Orient Mako is a killer dive watch for those on a tighter budget, and this one is even cheaper!

View Deal
Tissot T-Race Cycling Tour de France
Tissot T-Race Cycling Tour de France: was £560 now £490 at Goldsmiths

Cycling fans will love this understated Tissot Tour de France edition.

View Deal
Casio G-Shock 5600 Iconic Styles with Origin Colour
Casio G-Shock 5600 Iconic Styles with Origin Colour: was £99.90 now £79.92 at Jura Watches

This is the quintessential G-Shock look, and it's even cheaper right now.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Burnt Orange
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Burnt Orange: was £290 now £230 at Chisholm Hunter

I'm a big fan of the Seiko SKX models, and this faux skeleton is a real looker – especially with £60 off the list price!

View Deal
Maurice Lacroix Aikon Quartz Tide Fiba Yellow Blue Edition
Maurice Lacroix Aikon Quartz Tide Fiba Yellow Blue Edition: was £750 now £450 at Jura Watches

I've got a real soft spot for this one, and £300 slashed from the price tag makes it a much more appealing prospect!

View Deal

As you can see, there are a wealth of stellar deals to be had. Whether you're looking to add a neat dress watch, a cool diver or a classic G-Shock to your arsenal, you can find it here with a healthy price cut.

Here at T3, we've accumulated decades of experience hunting for the best deals and finding bargains hiding in plain sight. It's entirely common for prices to morph over a sales period, so we'll be updating this page throughout the week with new deals and pricing as things develop.

It's also important to ensure you're shopping wisely in the sales. We will only ever serve you a deal from one of our trusted retail partners, so you can be sure you're buying from a trustworthy institution.

Be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals overall if you're hunting for something different, or this killer deal on a Wolf Cub watch winder for those content with their collection. Whatever you decide to pick up, you're certain to snag a killer deal.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.