The perfect watch winder for most people is £145 off right now!

With the Amazon Prime Day sales right around the corner, eager shoppers will be lining up to take advantage of a bargain. The brand has a wide array of products on offer, and will likely be showcasing some of its best deals this side of Black Friday.

Still, the fun isn't solely tied to Amazon, with a wide array of other brands also putting on rival sales events. That's exactly what is happening at Chisholm Hunter, with this Wolf Cub watch winder now just £179.20!

That's a saving of more than £145, bringing this down to almost half of the retail price. It's a serious bargain, offering some of the best technology in the industry for not a lot of cash.

I recently reviewed the Wolf Cub, and really enjoyed it. The model is as simple as it gets, offering the most intuitive operation in the brand's catalogue. There are no controls or dials to understand – simply pop your watch in the cradle and let it be wound effortlessly.

That design is perfect for beginners, as there's nothing to really get confused with. It's also perfect for those who simply don't want to spend time faffing around, and would rather just have a simple option.

The model does come in a range of different finish options, though it's the orange variant which is on sale here. That's not going to be for every taste, though I do think it's a good-looking option for those who enjoy a pop of bright colour.

Frankly, though, snagging anything from Wolf for a price tag like this is a good deal. The brand is a standout in the world of watch winders, thanks to its patented technology, meaning you'll want to buy here before you buy anywhere else.

To snag the best price, make sure to use the code EXTRA20 at checkout.